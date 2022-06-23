Active Pair Monitoring

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Monitors symbols and shows you which one are the most active for the 3 different time frames you select.

Shows volume and spread as well. Good for scalpers or short term traders.

Forex is 24 hours, so knowing which pair is active is key to entering with good spreads and catching moves in an active market.

This utility attached to a chart and shows you which pair is active, the list is auto sorted, active pairs move to the top of the list.

Once you find the pair to trade, use the Multi Anchored VWAP to help you understand if the buyers or sellers are in control https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82560

Also make sure you check out this script to help you draw your own levels https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84626



