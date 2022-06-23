Active Pair Monitoring

4.5

If you like this product, please leave a 5 start review!


Monitors symbols and shows you which one are the most active for the 3 different time frames you select.

Shows volume and spread as well. Good for scalpers or short term traders.

Forex is 24 hours, so knowing which pair is active is key to entering with good spreads and catching moves in an active market.

This utility attached to a chart and shows you which pair is active, the list is auto sorted, active pairs move to the top of the list.

Once you find the pair to trade, use the Multi Anchored VWAP to help you understand if the buyers or sellers are in control https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82560

Also make sure you check out this script to help you draw your own levels https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84626


Reviews 3
danmar
2479
danmar 2025.01.15 08:27 
 

HI this tool is very simple and very interesting by showing volumes and even interesting in scalping quick time frame Well done. Thank you for this

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2023.08.24 15:04 
 

ok

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Position Markers
Brian Derich
Indicators
What does this do? It shows you on the chart which stop belongs to which entry.  Have you ever had multiple positions or trades open on a single pair and were confused which stop loss goes with what entry? Even worse, the stop loss orders for buy and sells are the same color on the chart. Well, your problem has been solved! This indicator will show you which stop belongs to which entry.  It will place a vertical line and an arrow on the chart for each open trade. A yellow line connects the entry
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Draw My Levels
Brian Derich
5 (1)
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Get This: The Ultimate Power Tool for Traders—Draw My Levels! Believe me, folks, this is BIG. This isn’t just some regular, everyday tool—this is *the* essential tool for your trading arsenal. “Draw My Levels” is a simple, elegant, and powerful script that’ll take your trading game to a whole new level. You want precision? You want control? You want to see where the real action is happening on the chart? Then this script is for you. Why Do You Need This Script? Let me tell you, if you’re a trade
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Tipster Trendlines 2
Brian Derich
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Trade Assistant MT4 Introducing Tipster Trendlines 2: The Future of Manual Trading is Here! This is a  Trade Assistant for MT4.  Are you ready to elevate your trading game? Tipster Trendlines 2 isn’t just another tool; it’s your ultimate trading companion —designed to empower you, save time, and help you trade smarter. For 9 years, this tool has been a game-changer for traders who value control, precision, and results. Now it’s your turn to experience its magic. What Makes Tipster Trendlines 2 S
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Multi Anchored VWAP
Brian Derich
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price (AVWAP, or Anchored VWAP). Tells you who is in control, the buyers or the sellers. Better than all other moving averages because it adds weight to the traded volume. This technique was made popular by Brian Shannon of Alphatrends. It is calculated by multiplying typical price by volume, and the dividing by total volume. It is very simple to use. 1. Press a number from 1 to 9 on the keyboard, then click the chart where you want to anchor the VWAP. 3. Hold C
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danmar
2479
danmar 2025.01.15 08:27 
 

HI this tool is very simple and very interesting by showing volumes and even interesting in scalping quick time frame Well done. Thank you for this

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2023.08.24 15:04 
 

ok

paddock
371
paddock 2023.05.19 13:00 
 

Good indicator. I like it, very handy. thanks for the share. :)

Brian Derich
1609
Reply from developer Brian Derich 2023.06.27 03:32
Can you provide a start rating please?
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