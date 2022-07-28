Draw My Levels

5

Get This: The Ultimate Power Tool for Traders—Draw My Levels!

Believe me, folks, this is BIG. This isn’t just some regular, everyday tool—this is *the* essential tool for your trading arsenal. “Draw My Levels” is a simple, elegant, and powerful script that’ll take your trading game to a whole new level. You want precision? You want control? You want to see where the real action is happening on the chart? Then this script is for you.

Why Do You Need This Script?

Let me tell you, if you’re a trader who’s serious about making the right moves at the right time, you NEED a way to mark your levels with accuracy. No guessing games here, no “well, maybe it’s around here.” Drop “Draw My Levels” on your chart, and BOOM—it adds two lines marking the top and bottom of your level, fills it in with color, and even shows you the timeframe so you know exactly when and where you’ve marked.

Here’s the Secret Sauce:

1. Drag-and-Drop Simplicity: Place it on the chart—effortless. It takes the candle you’re working on and the last three before it, analyses the data, and draws your level with "surgical precision".

2. Three Simple Options: When you drop it, a pop-up box appears with three easy choices:

   - YES - Draws a new level instantly.

   - NO - Redoes your levels for perfection.

   - CANCEL - Wipes only this level from your chart, leaving everything else intact. Easy, right?

3. Know Your Zones, Know Your Chart: It automatically recognizes whether you’re drawing a demand (buy) or supply (sell) zone and fills the level with colour—green for demand, red for supply. Spot opportunities with a glance, stay focused, and act fast!

4. Seamless Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Whether you’re analyzing on the daily or down to 5-minute charts, this script works. If you want to tighten up your level’s width? Drop down to a lower timeframe and get that crystal-clear zone. It’s flexible—it’s 'exactly' what a real trader needs.

Pro Tips Straight From the Pros

You want more? Here it is. You can adjust the levels any way you want, thanks to the smart integration with the Fibonacci tool. Plus, it’s customizable. Favourite it. Hotkey it. It’s at your fingertips whenever you need it.

A Real Trader’s Tool for Serious Profits

Listen, if you want to understand the true buying and selling pressure in the market, you need a Multi-Anchored VWAP. And guess what? You can find it here on my profile (link included). Pair it with Draw My Levels, and you’re 'unstoppable'.

Stop Settling. Start Succeeding.

Thousands of traders are looking for that edge—don’t let them get it before you. “Draw My Levels” has been battle-tested and designed for people who want to move fast, stay in control, and get clear signals. Make the smart move. Grab this today, put it in your favourites, and start dominating your charts.

Reviews 1
paddock
371
paddock 2023.05.20 02:32 
 

Great script. Very handy for supply and demand zones. Only issue I find is if I want to remove or adjust 1 level it removes all of them. But maybe I'm doing something wrong. Thanks to the developer.

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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Brian Derich
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What does this do? It shows you on the chart which stop belongs to which entry.  Have you ever had multiple positions or trades open on a single pair and were confused which stop loss goes with what entry? Even worse, the stop loss orders for buy and sells are the same color on the chart. Well, your problem has been solved! This indicator will show you which stop belongs to which entry.  It will place a vertical line and an arrow on the chart for each open trade. A yellow line connects the entry
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Trade Assistant MT4 Introducing Tipster Trendlines 2: The Future of Manual Trading is Here! This is a  Trade Assistant for MT4.  Are you ready to elevate your trading game? Tipster Trendlines 2 isn’t just another tool; it’s your ultimate trading companion —designed to empower you, save time, and help you trade smarter. For 9 years, this tool has been a game-changer for traders who value control, precision, and results. Now it’s your turn to experience its magic. What Makes Tipster Trendlines 2 S
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If you like this product, please leave a 5 start review! Monitors symbols and shows you which one are the most active for the 3 different time frames you select. Shows volume and spread as well. Good for scalpers or short term traders. Forex is 24 hours, so knowing which pair is active is key to entering with good spreads and catching moves in an active market. This utility attached to a chart and shows you which pair is active, the list is auto sorted, active pairs move to the top of the list.
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Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price (AVWAP, or Anchored VWAP). Tells you who is in control, the buyers or the sellers. Better than all other moving averages because it adds weight to the traded volume. This technique was made popular by Brian Shannon of Alphatrends. It is calculated by multiplying typical price by volume, and the dividing by total volume. It is very simple to use. 1. Press a number from 1 to 9 on the keyboard, then click the chart where you want to anchor the VWAP. 3. Hold C
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paddock
371
paddock 2023.05.20 02:32 
 

Great script. Very handy for supply and demand zones. Only issue I find is if I want to remove or adjust 1 level it removes all of them. But maybe I'm doing something wrong. Thanks to the developer.

Brian Derich
1609
Reply from developer Brian Derich 2023.06.27 03:33
Thank you!
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