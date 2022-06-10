Multi Anchored VWAP

4.6

Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price (AVWAP, or Anchored VWAP). Tells you who is in control, the buyers or the sellers. Better than all other moving averages because it adds weight to the traded volume. This technique was made popular by Brian Shannon of Alphatrends. It is calculated by multiplying typical price by volume, and the dividing by total volume.

It is very simple to use.

1. Press a number from 1 to 9 on the keyboard, then click the chart where you want to anchor the VWAP.

3. Hold Ctrl and click the chart to erase lines 1 to 8.

4. Line 9 shows up on all charts, use this to anchor from a major event. It is a Global AVWAP.

5. Press 0 then click chart to erase line 9."

Each number will produce a different coloured line.

When the timeframe is changed the lines stay on the chart.

COLORS

All ODD numbers (1,3,5,7,9) are in the GREEN color family.

All EVEN numbers (2,4,6,8) are in the RED color family.

This makes it easy to assign VWAP to pivot highs and pivot lows, more visually meaningful.

The anchored VWAP lines update as new bars are created on the chart.

if you have any problems using the indicator or have any other questions, do not hesitate to contact us.

About: I run a small team of professional traders with experience in software development. We have been on the market for over 21 years and specialize in the development of MetaTrader 4 software

VWAP vs AVWAP

VWAP is Volume Weighted Average Price

AVWAP is Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price

A traditional VWAP incorporates price and volume in a weighted average and is an ongoing calculation, similar to a moving average, it starts off the chart on the left side and continues to to the right side. The AVWAP starts where you anchor it on any visible bar and continues to the right side of the chart. Both can be used to identify areas of support and resistance on the chart.

Introduction to AVWAP

The Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price (AVWAP) indicator ties VWAP calculations to a price bar, or anchor point, chosen by the trader. AVWAP is an important indicator when intraday trading since it graphically tracks the average price of a stock, using a specific price bar relative to the traded volume. It is the most accurate and objective measurement of supply and demand there is.

The AVWAP is a combination of price, volume, and time that makes it special. Traders can objectively determine the emergent sentiment from that moment forward.

The AVWAP can be used on any timeframe and is actually best used on multiple timeframes and because of its moving property, the AVWAP can be analyzed in ways like a traditional moving average. Some considerations when using this indicator; direction and slope of the AVWAP, how far above or below price action is in relation to the AVWAP, etc.

Important Events

Always anchor from important events. The AVWAPs should be anchored from important events and the most important events include start of day (month, quarter, year), major news, mergers, share offerings, gaps, fed announcements, etc. and use actual contract volume.

The first anchor that most people should use is the previous highs and lows in whatever timeframe they are looking at. Consider the high of the week, or the high of the day. Traders can use the previous swing high or low and anchor from there. An anchor from the previous low would give us the average price that traders paid on the run up. Anytime price tries to go below it, it should act as a support since every who bought during the rally does not want to lose money and will step in to defend their position. 

Year to date, month to date, and week to date are some of the most important AVWAPs. These act as strong support and resistance levels. When a new year, month, or week starts, many people start new positions on both long and short side. The YTD, MTD, and WTD AVWAPs show the average price they paid for their positions, and they defend these AVWAPs.

Reviews 6
Yalda Soft
114
Yalda Soft 2023.10.17 04:25 
 

A great indicator to use for my strategy. I would love shortcuts for adding 'weekly', 'monthly', 'yearly', and 'quarterly' as I usually also add these as well.

Irmantas Uikis
450
Irmantas Uikis 2023.05.02 16:39 
 

Great indicator. Works fine. I really like 9th blue line, which draw average in all your charts.

Asavage20
86
Asavage20 2022.10.24 09:20 
 

This is the pefect pullback tool.

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Demian1982
140
Demian1982 2024.04.01 13:23 
 

Has some inadequacies. Sometimes anchorpoints shifts anwantedly by a few candles, and the major AVWAP a lot more significantly. So, especially if you changed the chart or timeframe, you have to check the anchorpoints constantly. On the other hand I cannot find any AWVAP-indicator for mt4, where you can plot several AVWAPS that uncomplicate, maintaining the anchor points (at least approximately) when switching timeframe. So 4 stars. CORRECTION: There are seemingly arbitrary situations this indicator doesn't work anymore below the H4 timeframe. For nearly 40Bucks, thats a bit lame.

Brian Derich
1609
Reply from developer Brian Derich 2024.11.12 20:48
Thank you for your feedback! This AVWAP indicator is designed for serious traders who know their tools, and it’s been a fantastic resource for many who appreciate the precision and adaptability it brings to their trading strategies. We’ve tested this indicator thoroughly, and it works perfectly across multiple timeframes and market conditions. Pro traders love it—it’s consistently reliable and performs as intended, keeping those anchor points steady. Now, if you’re seeing any shifts, especially below the H4 timeframe, this could be due to how AVWAP recalculates dynamically with each tick, adapting the anchor points to keep the data relevant across timeframes. For optimal performance, double-check your anchor points after changing timeframes to keep everything aligned. This feature gives the indicator the flexibility that many traders rely on, but it does require familiarity with multi-timeframe strategies. That said, we understand that MT4 and its MQL4 programming language present their own unique challenges. Unlike more advanced platforms like MT5, MT4 has certain limitations in its architecture that restrict multi-timeframe analysis and real-time data synchronization. Despite these platform constraints, this indicator is crafted to deliver reliable, accurate results, and for $40, it’s offering value that’s hard to beat on MT4. If the platform’s limitations are affecting your experience, exploring MT5 or similar platforms with enhanced features might be worth considering. We’ve invested a lot into making this AVWAP indicator the best it can be within MT4’s ecosystem, and we appreciate your feedback as it helps us refine our tools even further. Thanks again for reaching out; we’re here to help you maximize the benefits of this powerful indicator, which has helped many traders take their strategies to the next level.
Yalda Soft
114
Yalda Soft 2023.10.17 04:25 
 

A great indicator to use for my strategy. I would love shortcuts for adding 'weekly', 'monthly', 'yearly', and 'quarterly' as I usually also add these as well.

Brian Derich
1609
Reply from developer Brian Derich 2024.11.12 20:45
Thank you for your comment
Irmantas Uikis
450
Irmantas Uikis 2023.05.02 16:39 
 

Great indicator. Works fine. I really like 9th blue line, which draw average in all your charts.

Brian Derich
1609
Reply from developer Brian Derich 2023.05.08 14:35
Thank you for your review!
Francis K N Ho
558
Francis K N Ho 2022.12.07 03:44 
 

"When you switch timeframes the chart will be clear of previously drawn AVWAP lines." Can we have an option to leave the AVWAP lines alone when we switch time frames? Having to redraw lines whenever I switch to check other timeframes is annoying and tedious.

And thank you for this fantastic tool. Full 5 stars if you can add this.

Brian Derich
1609
Reply from developer Brian Derich 2023.05.08 14:37
Thank you for the comment, appreciate that. New version has been made available. Includes a Global AVWAP now. See notes in the update section and the description page.
Thank you for your review!
Asavage20
86
Asavage20 2022.10.24 09:20 
 

This is the pefect pullback tool.

Brian Derich
1609
Reply from developer Brian Derich 2023.05.08 14:36
Thank you for using Multi AVWAP and for your review!
onbrand
390
onbrand 2022.09.11 09:32 
 

Is possible to update the indicator with an option that it doesnt refresh at new bars ? It would be nice it stay fixed on the chart even when chart update

Brian Derich
1609
Reply from developer Brian Derich 2023.05.08 14:36
Thank you for your comment.
The indicator has been updated. Thank you for using Multi AVWAP and thank you for your review!
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