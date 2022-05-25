Quick 3DTrader

5
1. system introduction
It is a three-dimensional convenient transaction and signal indication button, and its functions not only include: buy, sell, close loss position, close profit position, buy close position (optional 1/5~1 position), sell close position (optional 1/5~1 position), clear position (clear all objects, all positions and all pending orders), buy backhand (optional 1~5 times backhand), sell backhand (optional 1~5 times backhand), all backhands (optional 1~5 times backhand), It can also provide profit signals of a single variety and all varieties of the current account through three-dimensional button flashing.


2. system settings

2.1 lot: buy or sell position
2.2 cbuytimes: buy close multiple
2.3 cselltimes:
2.4 bbuytimes: buy backhand multiple
2.5 bselltimes: selling backhand multiples
2.6 backatimes: backhand multiples of all positions
2.7 closepl: select to liquidate all profit and loss positions;
2.8 buttonstyle: button style.
2.9 buttonsize: button size style.
2.10 buttoncorner: button position.
2.11 buttonname: button name; You can customize the name.
2.12 buttoncolor: button color. Users can customize the color according to RGB value.


3. transaction button function

3.1 buttons related to long positions
3.1.1 buy: long button; You can set the default number of hands through attribute 2.1.
3.1.2 cbuy: long position closing; Set different closing multiples through 2.2; After setting, in addition to "1", the name will increase the closing multiple. For example, if it is 1/5, the name will change to cbuy1/5.
3.1.3 bbuy: backhand of long position. Set different backhand multiples through 2.4; After setting, in addition to "1", the button name will increase the current backhand multiple. For example, 2 will change the button name to bbuy2.
3.2 buttons related to short positions
3.2.1 sell: short button; Default number of hands =0.1. The default number of hands can be set through 2.1 of the attribute.
3.2.2 csell: short position closing; Set different closing multiples through 2.3; After setting, in addition to "1", the name will increase the closing multiple, such as 1/5, and the button name will change to csell1/5.
3.2.3 bsell: backhand of short position; Set different backhand multiples through 2.5; After setting, in addition to "1", the name will increase the backhand multiple. For example, 2 will change the button name to bsell2.
3.3 operating all order related buttons
3.3.1 close (close): close all profit (or loss) positions; Select the setting button through 2.7.
3.3.2 closea: clearing, including clearing all objects, all positions and all pending orders.
3.3.3 backa: backhand all positions and reverse the positions of all positions; The multiple of backhand is set through 2.6; After setting, in addition to "1", the button name will increase the current backhand multiple. For example, 2 will change the button name to backa2.


4. transaction signal indication function

4.1 highlight: all buttons will be highlighted when the mouse is placed on the button;
4.2 buy (sell) illuminated: when holding the buy position (or sell position) of the market chart, the button will become illuminated.
4.3 highlight flashing: when the following buttons meet the conditions, they will highlight flashing
4.3.1 cbuy (bbuy): there is profit in chart long positions.
4.3.2 csell (bsell): there is profit in the chart short position.
4.3.3 close: all profitable orders in positions.
4.3.4 closel: orders with losses in all positions.
4.3.5 closea (backa): the total profit of all positions is greater than 0.
Reviews 1
Lin Bo Zhao
261
Lin Bo Zhao 2024.05.16 05:25 
 

非常好

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5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Lin Bo Zhao
261
Lin Bo Zhao 2024.05.16 05:25 
 

非常好

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