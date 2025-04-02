Indicator debugger EA

For MT5 Backtest.

With this EA, you can read indicators via backtesting. Buffers and objects are read. You can then use them to program strategies and use them for your EA.





It's very easy to use. You simply enter the full indicator name in the menu and you're ready to go. You can then see all the information you need in the backtest log (journal). The default path is the indicator's root directory.

If you want to specify a different directory from there, you can do so in the menu.