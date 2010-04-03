The Breakout BuyStop SellStop EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that detects price consolidation zones and executes breakout trades using market orders. It monitors price action in real time, identifies accumulation and range-bound phases, and enters positions when the price breaks decisively beyond established support or resistance levels. This EA follows a systematic breakout strategy. It eliminates emotional decision-making by entering trades when price breaks above the lookback high or below the lookback low. The robot adapts to changing market conditions and manages each trade with dynamic stop loss and take profit levels. Designed for traders who seek consistent, rules-based entries in trending markets without manual chart watching. Features: - Automatic Breakout Detection: Identifies consolidation ranges using lookback highs/lows. No manual zone drawing required. - Market Order Entry: Enters BUY when price breaks above the high and SELL when it breaks below the low. Captures breakouts in either direction. - Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit: Calculates SL and TP levels based on configurable pip values. Adapts to broker minimum stop level requirements. - Margin Check: Automatically checks available margin before placing trades. Skips trades when account has insufficient funds. - Configurable Risk Management: Fixed lot sizing with input parameters for stop loss and take profit in pips. - Trailing Stop Option: Locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor using configurable trailing start and step. - Works on Any Timeframe: Optimized for H1 and H4 but functional across all timeframes. - Multi-Symbol Support: Runs on multiple instruments simultaneously. Each chart instance operates independently. - No Martingale or Grid: Clean single-position breakout logic. No averaging, no hedging, no grid strategies. - Lightweight Execution: Minimal CPU and memory footprint. Suitable for running on VPS with multiple symbols. How It Works: Phase 1 - Breakout Detection. The robot scans the lookback period to find the highest high and lowest low. When price breaks above the high, a BUY signal is generated. When price breaks below the low, a SELL signal is generated. Phase 2 - Entry Execution. The EA enters a market order in the breakout direction with predefined stop loss and take profit levels. A margin check ensures sufficient account balance before execution. Phase 3 - Trade Management. The trade is managed with a fixed stop loss and take profit. An optional trailing stop activates after the trade moves a defined number of pips in profit. Settings: - Lookback Bars: Number of bars to determine the breakout range. Default: 10. - Stop Loss Pips: Stop loss distance in pips. Default: 30. - Take Profit Pips: Take profit distance in pips. Default: 60. - Lot Size: Fixed lot size for all trades. Default: 0.2. - Use Trailing Stop: Enable or disable trailing stop. Default: false. - Trailing Start Pips: Profit level to activate trailing. Default: 15. - Trailing Step Pips: Trailing stop step distance. Default: 5. - Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA trades. Default: 250727. Recommended Broker Conditions: - Spread: Low to moderate spread on major pairs. - Execution: ECN/STP brokers with market execution. - Leverage: 1:30 or higher recommended. - VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation. Suggested Timeframes: H1, H4, M30 Best on major forex pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Breakout BuyStop SellStop EA MT5 is a non-discretionary, rules-based trading system. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test thoroughly in Strategy Tester before deploying on a live account.