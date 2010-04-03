Breakout BuyStop SellStop EA MT5

The Breakout BuyStop SellStop EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that detects price consolidation zones and executes breakout trades using market orders. It monitors price action in real time, identifies accumulation and range-bound phases, and enters positions when the price breaks decisively beyond established support or resistance levels. This EA follows a systematic breakout strategy. It eliminates emotional decision-making by entering trades when price breaks above the lookback high or below the lookback low. The robot adapts to changing market conditions and manages each trade with dynamic stop loss and take profit levels. Designed for traders who seek consistent, rules-based entries in trending markets without manual chart watching. Features: - Automatic Breakout Detection: Identifies consolidation ranges using lookback highs/lows. No manual zone drawing required. - Market Order Entry: Enters BUY when price breaks above the high and SELL when it breaks below the low. Captures breakouts in either direction. - Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit: Calculates SL and TP levels based on configurable pip values. Adapts to broker minimum stop level requirements. - Margin Check: Automatically checks available margin before placing trades. Skips trades when account has insufficient funds. - Configurable Risk Management: Fixed lot sizing with input parameters for stop loss and take profit in pips. - Trailing Stop Option: Locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor using configurable trailing start and step. - Works on Any Timeframe: Optimized for H1 and H4 but functional across all timeframes. - Multi-Symbol Support: Runs on multiple instruments simultaneously. Each chart instance operates independently. - No Martingale or Grid: Clean single-position breakout logic. No averaging, no hedging, no grid strategies. - Lightweight Execution: Minimal CPU and memory footprint. Suitable for running on VPS with multiple symbols. How It Works: Phase 1 - Breakout Detection. The robot scans the lookback period to find the highest high and lowest low. When price breaks above the high, a BUY signal is generated. When price breaks below the low, a SELL signal is generated. Phase 2 - Entry Execution. The EA enters a market order in the breakout direction with predefined stop loss and take profit levels. A margin check ensures sufficient account balance before execution. Phase 3 - Trade Management. The trade is managed with a fixed stop loss and take profit. An optional trailing stop activates after the trade moves a defined number of pips in profit. Settings: - Lookback Bars: Number of bars to determine the breakout range. Default: 10. - Stop Loss Pips: Stop loss distance in pips. Default: 30. - Take Profit Pips: Take profit distance in pips. Default: 60. - Lot Size: Fixed lot size for all trades. Default: 0.2. - Use Trailing Stop: Enable or disable trailing stop. Default: false. - Trailing Start Pips: Profit level to activate trailing. Default: 15. - Trailing Step Pips: Trailing stop step distance. Default: 5. - Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA trades. Default: 250727. Recommended Broker Conditions: - Spread: Low to moderate spread on major pairs. - Execution: ECN/STP brokers with market execution. - Leverage: 1:30 or higher recommended. - VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation. Suggested Timeframes: H1, H4, M30 Best on major forex pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Breakout BuyStop SellStop EA MT5 is a non-discretionary, rules-based trading system. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test thoroughly in Strategy Tester before deploying on a live account.
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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