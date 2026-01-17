Joyful

⚡ Joyful EA for MT5 – Precision Trend & Smart Swing Trading

Joyful EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for traders who want fast, accurate trending, reliable swing trading. It intelligently adapts to trend, breakout, reversal, and range conditions.

🔍 Optimized for:

  • Trending long and short-term moves with tight SL/TP and fast execution

  • Low-spread, fast-execution brokers (ECN preferred), but works  for all brokers

✅ Features:

  • Multiple strategies: Trending, Scalping, Breakout, Reversal, Range

  • Dynamic TP/SL and trailing stop control

  • Time/session filters to avoid high-risk periods

  • Directional trade control (Buy/Sell/Both)

  • Works best on Forex, Spot Metal (Gold), Indices and Crypto 

💼 Perfect For:

  • Traders who want fast, high-probability trending 

  • Compatible with funded accounts and prop firm rules

📊 Ready for backtesting, live trading, and custom optimization.
💬 Full support provided – message for setup help or advanced use cases! Backtest using 4H time frame


For further information about the product, kindly use link below

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxnaijatrendscalping


