Multi Symbol Bollinger Bands

This indicator will display mini candlestick chart with Bollinger Bands indicator of the symbols that pass a filter criteria in the indicator subwindow from 1 to 10 symbols per subwindow.

Feature:

  • Button to scroll 1 symbol, click to scroll the displaying symbols back and forth 1 symbol per click
  • Button to scroll 1 pageclick to scroll the displaying symbols back and forth 1 page(number of symbols per subwindow) per click
  • Button to open new chart, click to force mt4 terminal to open a new chart for the displaying symbol

Filter:

The indicator used all symbols in mt4's market watch as a source data to filter with the following criteria;
Filter Criteria Character of Target Symbols  Interpretation
Bullish_Bands_Expansion
Distance between the upper and lower bands is widening and prices are trading above the middle band(main line) Volatility in uptrend direction is increasing, the uptrend still having strength
Crossed_UpperBand_Up Price of the filter index closed above the upper band from below and prices of the previous index were traded below the upper band A sign of a beginning or continuation of an uptrend
First_Down_From_UpperBand The filter index is the first candlestick from above that opened and closed below the upper band A sign of a pause(correction) or weakening of an uptrend strength
First_Up_From_MiddleBand The filter index is the first candlestick from below that opened and closed above the middle band A confirmation that a buying force is greater than a selling force
Crossed_MiddleBand_Up Price of the filter index closed above the middle band from below and prices of the previous index were traded below the middle band The first time a buying force wins a selling force
Bearish_Bands_Expansion Distance between the upper and lower bands is widening and prices are trading above the middle band Volatility in downtrend direction is increasing, the downtrend still having strength
Crossed_LowerBand_Down Price of the filter index closed below the lower band from above and prices of the previous index were traded above the lower band A sign of a beginning or continuation of a downtrend
First_Up_From_LowerBand The filter index is the first candlestick from below that opened and closed above the lower band A sign of a pause(correction) or weakening of a downtrend strength
First_Down_From_MiddleBand The filter index is the first candlestick from above that opened and closed below the middle band A confirmation that a selling force is the winner
Crossed_MiddleBand_Down Price of the filter index closed below the middle band from above and prices of the previous index were traded above the middle band The first time a selling force wins a buying force
Bands_Contraction The upper and lower bands move toward each other Volatility is decreasing, a sign of weakening of the dominant trend
Bands_Width No filter, sort by distance between upper and lower bands from minimal to maximal A narrow bands width indicates a long period of consolidation and price breakouts may occur soon

Parameter:

  • Bollinger Bands parameters
    • Bands period, set Bollinger Bands period
    • Bands shift, set Bollinger Bands shift
    • Bands deviations, set Bollinger Bands deviations
  • Filter parameters
    • Filter timeframe, select data timeframe to apply filter criteria
    • Filter shift, set data index for filter
    • Filter criteria, select filter criteria from the list
  • Display options
    • Display timeframe, select timeframe for mini candlestick chart in subwindow
    • Symbols per subwindow(max 10), set number of symbols to display per subwindow
    • Start from symbol number, set sorting order of the first symbol to be drawn
  • Text options
    • Text lines space, set linespace for text
    • Text size, set overalls font size
    • Text color, select overalls font color
  • Button property
    • Button width, set overalls button width
    • Button height, set overalls button height
    • Button color,select overalls button color

Recommendation:

For trend following trading strategies select 'Bullish_Bands_Expansion' or 'Bearish_Bands_Expasion' in 'Filter criteria' to find the strong trend symbols in higher timeframe and trade in a lower timeframe.

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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Kriengsak Peitaisong
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This indicator analyzes price in both current and larger timeframes to generate trendline, trading signals and take profit level. It can work on any financial instruments or securities. Features: Trend line, trend line is a 2 colors scheme thick line, blue line denotes uptrend and pink line for downtrend. Trading line, trading line is a 2 colors scheme thick line, green line denotes buy signal and red line for sell signal.  Price label,  the label shows the beginning price of new trading signal.
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Kriengsak Peitaisong
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If you are boring in repeatedly changing of trading symbol in every charts when use multiple charts to analyzing prices or trading. This indicator can help you. It will change the symbol of any other charts in the terminal to the same as in the chart you have attached this indicator to it whenever you add new symbol to the chart or click on the button. After finished the job it will sleep quietly waiting for new occasion in order to minimize resource usage of the computor.
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Currency Outlook DM30
Kriengsak Peitaisong
5 (1)
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Currency Outlook   is an indicator that can help us "Trade the right pair in the right direction and at the right time". This indicator analyzes prices of all cross currency pairs of the selected currency and report the result to us in form of double colours histogram diagram.   The maximum height of the histogram diagram of the indicator is 100.   The indicator is exclusively programming for AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD. A feature for calculating trade lot size has been added to th
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Kriengsak Peitaisong
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Multiple Indicators for Major Currencies The purpose of this indicator is to save time to detect more good trading opportunities by scanning all 28 cross currency pairs of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD in the same time. There are 5 indicators included in this indicator which are CCI, RSI, Stochastic, MACD and the different between plusDI and minusDI of ADX (PlusDI-MinusDI). The indicator can help in determining the following properties of each currency depending on which indicator w
Currency Outlook
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Indicators
Currency Outlook is an indicator that can help us "Trade the right pair in the right direction and at the right time". This indicator analyzes prices of all cross currency pairs of the selected currency and report the result to us in form of double colours histogram diagram. The maximum height of the histogram diagram of the indicator is 100. The indicator is exclusively programming for AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD. It can work in any timeframe in MT4. A feature for calculating trad
Basic Trade Buttons mt4
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Utilities
Basic Trade Buttons is a tool to help you to quickly open and close trades, place take profit and stop loss points by clicking on the button of each job that you preferred. Once you attached this tool to mt4 chart, the program will calculate a trade volume(Lots size) automatically to prepare to send to the trade server when you click on 'Buy' or 'Sell' button. Click on 'TP', 'SL' or 'Close' button to place take profit, stop loss based on the predefined levels or to close all open positions respe
Currency Charts
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Indicators
Currency Chart is a MT5 overlay indicator for 8 major currencies including AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD. The chart represents one currency average prices relative to the others. The currency chart makes us easy in evaluate direction, trend, strength, support and resistant levels or even a reversal level of the currency. Good for medium-term and long-term trading styles. Chart type: Candlestick chart, bar chart or line chart. Chart timeframe: Same as MT5 timeframe. Built-in indicator
Basic Trade Buttons
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Utilities
Basic Trade Buttons is a tool to help you to quickly open and close trades, place take profit and stop loss points by clicking on the button of each job that you preferred. Once you attached this tool to mt5 chart, the program will calculate a trade volume(Lots size) automatically to prepare to send to the trade server when you click on 'Buy' or 'Sell' button. Click on 'TP', 'SL' or 'Close' button to place take profit, stop loss based on the predefined levels or to close all open positions respe
Risk Management Buttons
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Utilities
This is a common, simple and easy to use but effective tool to manage trading risks for all traders. It also help trader places stop loss and take profit levels at the same time the order is filled. How to set the expert advisor's parameters to support your trading style? Lots size. Fixed lots size - For traders who prefered to trade with fixed lots size, they can input the lots size in 'User lots' menu in the expert advisor's properties. The input value should be from the 'Minimum Volume' to th
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