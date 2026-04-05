Multi Symbol Bollinger Bands
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This indicator will display mini candlestick chart with Bollinger Bands indicator of the symbols that pass a filter criteria in the indicator subwindow from 1 to 10 symbols per subwindow.
Feature:
- Button to scroll 1 symbol, click to scroll the displaying symbols back and forth 1 symbol per click
- Button to scroll 1 page, click to scroll the displaying symbols back and forth 1 page(number of symbols per subwindow) per click
- Button to open new chart, click to force mt4 terminal to open a new chart for the displaying symbol
Filter:
The indicator used all symbols in mt4's market watch as a source data to filter with the following criteria;
|Filter Criteria
|Character of Target Symbols
|Interpretation
|Bullish_Bands_Expansion
|Distance between the upper and lower bands is widening and prices are trading above the middle band(main line)
|Volatility in uptrend direction is increasing, the uptrend still having strength
|Crossed_UpperBand_Up
|Price of the filter index closed above the upper band from below and prices of the previous index were traded below the upper band
|A sign of a beginning or continuation of an uptrend
|First_Down_From_UpperBand
|The filter index is the first candlestick from above that opened and closed below the upper band
|A sign of a pause(correction) or weakening of an uptrend strength
|First_Up_From_MiddleBand
|The filter index is the first candlestick from below that opened and closed above the middle band
|A confirmation that a buying force is greater than a selling force
|Crossed_MiddleBand_Up
|Price of the filter index closed above the middle band from below and prices of the previous index were traded below the middle band
|The first time a buying force wins a selling force
|Bearish_Bands_Expansion
|Distance between the upper and lower bands is widening and prices are trading above the middle band
|Volatility in downtrend direction is increasing, the downtrend still having strength
|Crossed_LowerBand_Down
|Price of the filter index closed below the lower band from above and prices of the previous index were traded above the lower band
|A sign of a beginning or continuation of a downtrend
|First_Up_From_LowerBand
|The filter index is the first candlestick from below that opened and closed above the lower band
|A sign of a pause(correction) or weakening of a downtrend strength
|First_Down_From_MiddleBand
|The filter index is the first candlestick from above that opened and closed below the middle band
|A confirmation that a selling force is the winner
|Crossed_MiddleBand_Down
|Price of the filter index closed below the middle band from above and prices of the previous index were traded above the middle band
|The first time a selling force wins a buying force
|Bands_Contraction
|The upper and lower bands move toward each other
|Volatility is decreasing, a sign of weakening of the dominant trend
|Bands_Width
|No filter, sort by distance between upper and lower bands from minimal to maximal
|A narrow bands width indicates a long period of consolidation and price breakouts may occur soon
Parameter:
- Bollinger Bands parameters
- Bands period, set Bollinger Bands period
- Bands shift, set Bollinger Bands shift
- Bands deviations, set Bollinger Bands deviations
- Filter parameters
- Filter timeframe, select data timeframe to apply filter criteria
- Filter shift, set data index for filter
- Filter criteria, select filter criteria from the list
- Display options
- Display timeframe, select timeframe for mini candlestick chart in subwindow
- Symbols per subwindow(max 10), set number of symbols to display per subwindow
- Start from symbol number, set sorting order of the first symbol to be drawn
- Text options
- Text lines space, set linespace for text
- Text size, set overalls font size
- Text color, select overalls font color
- Button property
- Button width, set overalls button width
- Button height, set overalls button height
- Button color,select overalls button color
Recommendation:
For trend following trading strategies select 'Bullish_Bands_Expansion' or 'Bearish_Bands_Expasion' in 'Filter criteria' to find the strong trend symbols in higher timeframe and trade in a lower timeframe.