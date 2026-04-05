Multi Symbol Bollinger Bands

This indicator will display mini candlestick chart with Bollinger Bands indicator of the symbols that pass a filter criteria in the indicator subwindow from 1 to 10 symbols per subwindow.

Feature:



Button to scroll 1 symbol, click to scroll the displaying symbols back and forth 1 symbol per click

Button to scroll 1 page , click to scroll the displaying symbols back and forth 1 page(number of symbols per subwindow) per click

, Button to open new chart, click to force mt4 terminal to open a new chart for the displaying symbol

Filter:



The indicator used all symbols in mt4's market watch as a source data to filter with the following criteria;

Filter Criteria Character of Target Symbols Interpretation Bullish_Bands_Expansion

Distance between the upper and lower bands is widening and prices are trading above the middle band(main line) Volatility in uptrend direction is increasing, the uptrend still having strength Crossed_UpperBand_Up Price of the filter index closed above the upper band from below and prices of the previous index were traded below the upper band A sign of a beginning or continuation of an uptrend First_Down_From_UpperBand The filter index is the first candlestick from above that opened and closed below the upper band A sign of a pause(correction) or weakening of an uptrend strength First_Up_From_MiddleBand The filter index is the first candlestick from below that opened and closed above the middle band A confirmation that a buying force is greater than a selling force Crossed_MiddleBand_Up Price of the filter index closed above the middle band from below and prices of the previous index were traded below the middle band The first time a buying force wins a selling force Bearish_Bands_Expansion Distance between the upper and lower bands is widening and prices are trading above the middle band Volatility in downtrend direction is increasing, the downtrend still having strength Crossed_LowerBand_Down Price of the filter index closed below the lower band from above and prices of the previous index were traded above the lower band A sign of a beginning or continuation of a downtrend First_Up_From_LowerBand The filter index is the first candlestick from below that opened and closed above the lower band A sign of a pause(correction) or weakening of a downtrend strength First_Down_From_MiddleBand The filter index is the first candlestick from above that opened and closed below the middle band A confirmation that a selling force is the winner Crossed_MiddleBand_Down Price of the filter index closed below the middle band from above and prices of the previous index were traded above the middle band The first time a selling force wins a buying force Bands_Contraction The upper and lower bands move toward each other Volatility is decreasing, a sign of weakening of the dominant trend Bands_Width No filter, sort by distance between upper and lower bands from minimal to maximal A narrow bands width indicates a long period of consolidation and price breakouts may occur soon

Parameter:

Bollinger Bands parameters

Bands period, set Bollinger Bands period



Bands shift, set Bollinger Bands shift



Bands deviations, set Bollinger Bands deviations

Filter parameters

Filter timeframe, select data timeframe to apply filter criteria



Filter shift, set data index for filter



Filter criteria, select filter criteria from the list

Display options

Display timeframe, select timeframe for mini candlestick chart in subwindow



Symbols per subwindow(max 10), set number of symbols to display per subwindow



Start from symbol number, set sorting order of the first symbol to be drawn

Text options

Text lines space, set linespace for text



Text size, set overalls font size



Text color, select overalls font color

Button property

Button width, set overalls button width



Button height, set overalls button height



Button color,select overalls button color

Recommendation:



For trend following trading strategies select 'Bullish_Bands_Expansion' or 'Bearish_Bands_Expasion' in 'Filter criteria' to find the strong trend symbols in higher timeframe and trade in a lower timeframe.