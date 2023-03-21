Chart Symbols Synchronizer

If you are boring in repeatedly changing of trading symbol in every charts when use multiple charts to analyzing prices or trading. This indicator can help you. It will change the symbol of any other charts in the terminal to the same as in the chart you have attached this indicator to it whenever you add new symbol to the chart or click on the button. After finished the job it will sleep quietly waiting for new occasion in order to minimize resource usage of the computor.

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Kriengsak Peitaisong
Indicators
This indicator analyzes price in both current and larger timeframes to generate trendline, trading signals and take profit level. It can work on any financial instruments or securities. Features: Trend line, trend line is a 2 colors scheme thick line, blue line denotes uptrend and pink line for downtrend. Trading line, trading line is a 2 colors scheme thick line, green line denotes buy signal and red line for sell signal.  Price label,  the label shows the beginning price of new trading signal.
Currency Outlook DM30
Kriengsak Peitaisong
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Outlook   is an indicator that can help us "Trade the right pair in the right direction and at the right time". This indicator analyzes prices of all cross currency pairs of the selected currency and report the result to us in form of double colours histogram diagram.   The maximum height of the histogram diagram of the indicator is 100.   The indicator is exclusively programming for AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD. A feature for calculating trade lot size has been added to th
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Multiple Indicator for Major Currencies
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Indicators
Multiple Indicators for Major Currencies The purpose of this indicator is to save time to detect more good trading opportunities by scanning all 28 cross currency pairs of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD in the same time. There are 5 indicators included in this indicator which are CCI, RSI, Stochastic, MACD and the different between plusDI and minusDI of ADX (PlusDI-MinusDI). The indicator can help in determining the following properties of each currency depending on which indicator w
Currency Outlook
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Indicators
Currency Outlook is an indicator that can help us "Trade the right pair in the right direction and at the right time". This indicator analyzes prices of all cross currency pairs of the selected currency and report the result to us in form of double colours histogram diagram. The maximum height of the histogram diagram of the indicator is 100. The indicator is exclusively programming for AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD. It can work in any timeframe in MT4. A feature for calculating trad
Multi Symbol Bollinger Bands
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Indicators
This indicator will display mini candlestick chart with Bollinger Bands indicator of the symbols that pass a filter criteria in the indicator subwindow from 1 to 10 symbols per subwindow. Feature: Button to scroll 1 symbol, click to scroll the displaying symbols back and forth 1 symbol per click Button to scroll 1 page ,  click to scroll the displaying symbols back and forth 1 page(number of symbols per subwindow) per click Button to open new chart, click to force mt4 terminal to open a new char
Basic Trade Buttons mt4
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Utilities
Basic Trade Buttons is a tool to help you to quickly open and close trades, place take profit and stop loss points by clicking on the button of each job that you preferred. Once you attached this tool to mt4 chart, the program will calculate a trade volume(Lots size) automatically to prepare to send to the trade server when you click on 'Buy' or 'Sell' button. Click on 'TP', 'SL' or 'Close' button to place take profit, stop loss based on the predefined levels or to close all open positions respe
Currency Charts
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Indicators
Currency Chart is a MT5 overlay indicator for 8 major currencies including AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD. The chart represents one currency average prices relative to the others. The currency chart makes us easy in evaluate direction, trend, strength, support and resistant levels or even a reversal level of the currency. Good for medium-term and long-term trading styles. Chart type: Candlestick chart, bar chart or line chart. Chart timeframe: Same as MT5 timeframe. Built-in indicator
Basic Trade Buttons
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Utilities
Basic Trade Buttons is a tool to help you to quickly open and close trades, place take profit and stop loss points by clicking on the button of each job that you preferred. Once you attached this tool to mt5 chart, the program will calculate a trade volume(Lots size) automatically to prepare to send to the trade server when you click on 'Buy' or 'Sell' button. Click on 'TP', 'SL' or 'Close' button to place take profit, stop loss based on the predefined levels or to close all open positions respe
Risk Management Buttons
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Utilities
This is a common, simple and easy to use but effective tool to manage trading risks for all traders. It also help trader places stop loss and take profit levels at the same time the order is filled. How to set the expert advisor's parameters to support your trading style? Lots size. Fixed lots size - For traders who prefered to trade with fixed lots size, they can input the lots size in 'User lots' menu in the expert advisor's properties. The input value should be from the 'Minimum Volume' to th
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forix7
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forix7 2023.09.11 21:51 
 

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