Trading Points

This indicator analyzes price in both current and larger timeframes to generate trendline, trading signals and take profit level. It can work on any financial instruments or securities.

Features:

  1. Trend line, trend line is a 2 colors scheme thick line, blue line denotes uptrend and pink line for downtrend.
  2. Trading line, trading line is a 2 colors scheme thick line, green line denotes buy signal and red line for sell signal. 
  3. Price label, the label shows the beginning price of new trading signal. The label will appear in green when new buy signal is above trend line, in red when new sell signal is below trend line and in silver when new buy signal is below trend line or new sell signal is above trend line.
  4. Alert, there is an on-screen alert and mobile phone notification available when trading signal is changed.
  5. Take profit lines, take profit lines are thin lines at the utmost outer. Green line is a take profit level for buy order and red line is a take profit level for sell order.

Parameters:

  1. Parameters, Set the indicator parameters.
    • Trend timeframe, select timeframe for trend from drop-down menu. Use D1 or H4 for day trading and scalping depending on price action of the instruments.
    • Signal coefficient, set a number to adjust the sensitivity of trading signal. Greater number will decrease the sensitivity of the signal which will good for trading during strong trend.
    • Enable signal coefficient adjustment, select true to let the indicator automatically adjust the signal coefficient to the preset value when there is an appropriate price movement.
    • Preset auto adjustable signal coefficient, preset value for signal coefficient.
    • Size of price arrow, adjust size of price label.
  2. Alerts, select true or false to enable or disable an alert/notification when there is a new trading signal.
  3. Trade calculator, select true or false to display or hide information from trade calculator.

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    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
    Mechanism Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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    Kriengsak Peitaisong
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Currency Outlook   is an indicator that can help us "Trade the right pair in the right direction and at the right time". This indicator analyzes prices of all cross currency pairs of the selected currency and report the result to us in form of double colours histogram diagram.   The maximum height of the histogram diagram of the indicator is 100.   The indicator is exclusively programming for AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD. A feature for calculating trade lot size has been added to th
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    Kriengsak Peitaisong
    Indicators
    If you are boring in repeatedly changing of trading symbol in every charts when use multiple charts to analyzing prices or trading. This indicator can help you. It will change the symbol of any other charts in the terminal to the same as in the chart you have attached this indicator to it whenever you add new symbol to the chart or click on the button. After finished the job it will sleep quietly waiting for new occasion in order to minimize resource usage of the computor.
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    Kriengsak Peitaisong
    Indicators
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    Currency Outlook
    Kriengsak Peitaisong
    Indicators
    Currency Outlook is an indicator that can help us "Trade the right pair in the right direction and at the right time". This indicator analyzes prices of all cross currency pairs of the selected currency and report the result to us in form of double colours histogram diagram. The maximum height of the histogram diagram of the indicator is 100. The indicator is exclusively programming for AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD. It can work in any timeframe in MT4. A feature for calculating trad
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    Kriengsak Peitaisong
    Indicators
    This indicator will display mini candlestick chart with Bollinger Bands indicator of the symbols that pass a filter criteria in the indicator subwindow from 1 to 10 symbols per subwindow. Feature: Button to scroll 1 symbol, click to scroll the displaying symbols back and forth 1 symbol per click Button to scroll 1 page ,  click to scroll the displaying symbols back and forth 1 page(number of symbols per subwindow) per click Button to open new chart, click to force mt4 terminal to open a new char
    Basic Trade Buttons mt4
    Kriengsak Peitaisong
    Utilities
    Basic Trade Buttons is a tool to help you to quickly open and close trades, place take profit and stop loss points by clicking on the button of each job that you preferred. Once you attached this tool to mt4 chart, the program will calculate a trade volume(Lots size) automatically to prepare to send to the trade server when you click on 'Buy' or 'Sell' button. Click on 'TP', 'SL' or 'Close' button to place take profit, stop loss based on the predefined levels or to close all open positions respe
    Currency Charts
    Kriengsak Peitaisong
    Indicators
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    Basic Trade Buttons
    Kriengsak Peitaisong
    Utilities
    Basic Trade Buttons is a tool to help you to quickly open and close trades, place take profit and stop loss points by clicking on the button of each job that you preferred. Once you attached this tool to mt5 chart, the program will calculate a trade volume(Lots size) automatically to prepare to send to the trade server when you click on 'Buy' or 'Sell' button. Click on 'TP', 'SL' or 'Close' button to place take profit, stop loss based on the predefined levels or to close all open positions respe
    Risk Management Buttons
    Kriengsak Peitaisong
    Utilities
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