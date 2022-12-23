DadyShares

This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares).







It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator.

Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive.

Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated environment for the real time conditions such as trades latency and variable spreads with the 99.9% quality data downloaded from Dukascopy bank..



