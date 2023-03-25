Forex 360 Degrees

BUILD your own strategy with no programmer and no freelance jobs.

This product will solve this problem for you in few clicks!



If you need any EA then this trading robot is your dream.

It contains all the indicators that you may need, with the option of TRUE/FALSE you can enable or disable any indicator you may need.

Example : if you want to use Moving Average with Ichimoku then make them true (from the EA's inputs) and the remaining indicators must be turned to false. In the example above, you will get trades (Buy or Sell) depending on the confirmation of MA and Ichimoku only.

Join this WhatsApp group to get instant replies with your questions:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/LItGOMZbpvN730NDA3fJ9W





This EA is your final option with all what you need, just enable or disable the indicator you need then the trading robot will work as you selected.



All the indicators are available as below:

Oscillators

Stoch MACD WPR RSI CCI DeMarker RVI Force Momentum OsMA

Bill Williams

Fractals Alligator

Trend

MovingAvg Envelopes ADX SAR Ichimoku

Volumes

MoneyFlowIndex

Custom ZigZag Heiken Ashi Pivot Points





Working with no limits with all brokers, pairs & markets. Works with Forex, Cryptos like Bitcoin, Metals like Gold "XAUUSD" and Silver "XAGUSD", Futures or Indexes such as US30 "DowJones", S&P500 or DAX, Stocks/Shares like Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Pepsi, CocaCola, Adidas.. etc. Suggestions are welcome, comment on the product's page or private message to me for any bug or any idea.





About indicator types:

Oscillators: These indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) or Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), show when a currency pair is overbought or oversold. Oscillators work well in range-bound markets, but can provide false signals in trending markets. Bill Williams: These indicators, such as the Awesome Oscillator or the Alligator, are based on the chaos theory and focus on the interplay between fractals and market momentum. These indicators can help traders identify market trends and potential reversals. Trend: These indicators, such as moving averages or Ichimoku, show the direction and strength of the market trend. Trend indicators work well in trending markets, but can provide false signals in range-bound markets. Volumes: These indicators, such as On-Balance Volume or the Volume Rate of Change, show the buying and selling pressure in the market. Volumes indicators can help traders confirm or deny the strength of a trend. Custom indicators such as ZigZag or Heiken Ashi: These indicators could be tailored to a trader's specific trading strategy and can provide unique insights into market behavior. However, they may not be as widely used or understood as more common indicators.





قم ببناء استراتيجيتك الخاصة بدون مبرمج وبدون وظائف حرة.

سيحل هذا المنتج هذه المشكلة بالنسبة لك ببضع نقرات فقط!



إذا كنت بحاجة إلى أي EA ، فإن هذا الروبوت التجاري هو حلمك.

يحتوي على جميع المؤشرات التي قد تحتاجها ، مع خيار TRUE / FALSE يمكنك تمكين أو تعطيل أي مؤشر قد تحتاجه.

مثال : إذا كنت ترغب في استخدام المتوسط المتحرك مع إيشيموكو ، فقم بتحديدهما كـ true (من إدخالات الروبوت التجاري) ويجب أن يتم تحويل باقي المؤشرات إلى false. في المثال أعلاه ، ستحصل على صفقات (شراء أو بيع) اعتمادًا على تأكيد MA و Ichimoku فقط.

انضم إلى هذه المجموعة على WhatsApp للحصول على ردود فورية على أسئلتك:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/LItGOMZbpvN730NDA3fJ9W





هذا EA هو الخيار النهائي لديك مع كل ما تحتاجه ، قم بتمكين أو تعطيل المؤشر الذي تحتاجه ثم سيعمل الروبوت التجاري كما حددت.

جميع المؤشرات متاحة على النحو التالي:

المتذبذبات

Stoch MACD WPR RSI CCI DeMarker RVI Force Momentum OsMA

بيل ويليامز

Fractals Alligator

اتجاه

MovingAvg Envelopes ADX SAR Ichimoku

حجوم

MoneyFlowIndex

مخصص ZigZag Heiken Ashi Pivot Points





العمل بدون قيود مع جميع الوسطاء والأزواج والأسواق. يعمل مع الفوركس والعملات المشفرة مثل بيتكوين ، والمعادن مثل الذهب "XAUUSD" والفضة "XAGUSD" ، والعقود الآجلة أو المؤشرات مثل US30 "داو جونز" ، S & P500 أو DAX ، والأسهم / الأسهم مثل Apple ، Amazon ، Tesla ، Pepsi ، CocaCola ، Adidas.. إلخ نرحب بالاقتراحات ، قم بالتعليق على صفحة المنتج أو رسالة خاصة لي بخصوص أي خلل أو فكرة.





حول أنواع المؤشرات:

المتذبذبات: تظهر هذه المؤشرات ، مثل مؤشر القوة النسبية (RSI) أو تحول المتوسط المتحرك التقاطعي (MACD) ، عندما يكون زوج العملات مشترا أو مبيعا بشكل زائد. تعمل المتذبذبات بشكل جيد في الأسواق ذات النطاق ، ولكنها قد تقدم إشارات كاذبة في الأسواق القائمة على الاتجاه. بيل ويليامز: تعتمد هذه المؤشرات ، مثل المذهلة أوسكيلاتور أو التمساح ، على نظرية الفوضى وتركز على التفاعل بين الكراكات وزخم السوق. يمكن أن تساعد هذه المؤشرات التجار على تحديد اتجاهات السوق والعكس المحتمل. الاتجاه: تظهر هذه المؤشرات ، مثل المتوسطات المتحركة أو إيشيموكو ، اتجاه السوق وقوته. تعمل مؤشرات الاتجاه بشكل جيد في الأسواق القائمة على الاتجاه ، ولكنها قد تقدم إشارات كاذبة في الأسواق ذات النطاق. الحجوم: تظهر هذه المؤشرات ، مثل التوازن على الحجم أو معدل تغيير الحجم ، ضغط الشراء والبيع في السوق. يمكن أن تساعد مؤشرات الحجوم التجار على تأكيد أو نفي قوة الاتجاه. المؤشرات المخصصة مثل ZigZag أو Heiken Ashi: يمكن تخصيص هذه المؤشرات وفقًا لاستراتيجية التداول الفردية للتاجر ويمكن أن توفر رؤى فريدة حول سلوك السوق. ومع ذلك ، قد لا تكون مفهومة أو مستخدمة على نطاق واسع مثل المؤشرات الأكثر شيوعًا.



