Forex 360 Degrees

BUILD your own strategy with no programmer and no freelance jobs.
This product will solve this problem for you in few clicks!

If you need any EA then this trading robot is your dream.
It contains all the indicators that you may need, with the option of TRUE/FALSE you can enable or disable any indicator you may need.
Example: if you want to use Moving Average with Ichimoku then make them true (from the EA's inputs) and the remaining indicators must be turned to false. In the example above, you will get trades (Buy or Sell) depending on the confirmation of MA and Ichimoku only.

Join this WhatsApp group to get instant replies with your questions:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/LItGOMZbpvN730NDA3fJ9W


This EA is your final option with all what you need, just enable or disable the indicator you need then the trading robot will work as you selected.

All the indicators are available as below:

  • Oscillators

  1. Stoch
  2. MACD
  3. WPR
  4. RSI
  5. CCI
  6. DeMarker
  7. RVI
  8. Force
  9. Momentum
  10. OsMA

  • Bill Williams

  1. Fractals
  2. Alligator

  • Trend

  1. MovingAvg
  2. Envelopes
  3. ADX
  4. SAR
  5. Ichimoku

  • Volumes

  1. MoneyFlowIndex
  • Custom

  1. ZigZag
  2. Heiken Ashi
  3. Pivot Points

Working with no limits with all brokers, pairs & markets. 

Works with Forex, Cryptos like Bitcoin, Metals like Gold "XAUUSD" and Silver "XAGUSD", Futures or Indexes such as US30 "DowJones", S&P500 or DAX, Stocks/Shares like Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Pepsi, CocaCola, Adidas.. etc. 

Suggestions are welcome, comment on the product's page or private message to me for any bug or any idea.


About indicator types:

  1. Oscillators: These indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) or Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), show when a currency pair is overbought or oversold. Oscillators work well in range-bound markets, but can provide false signals in trending markets.

  2. Bill Williams: These indicators, such as the Awesome Oscillator or the Alligator, are based on the chaos theory and focus on the interplay between fractals and market momentum. These indicators can help traders identify market trends and potential reversals.

  3. Trend: These indicators, such as moving averages or Ichimoku, show the direction and strength of the market trend. Trend indicators work well in trending markets, but can provide false signals in range-bound markets.

  4. Volumes: These indicators, such as On-Balance Volume or the Volume Rate of Change, show the buying and selling pressure in the market. Volumes indicators can help traders confirm or deny the strength of a trend.

  5. Custom indicators such as ZigZag or Heiken Ashi: These indicators could be tailored to a trader's specific trading strategy and can provide unique insights into market behavior. However, they may not be as widely used or understood as more common indicators.


قم ببناء استراتيجيتك الخاصة بدون مبرمج وبدون وظائف حرة.
سيحل هذا المنتج هذه المشكلة بالنسبة لك ببضع نقرات فقط!

إذا كنت بحاجة إلى أي EA ، فإن هذا الروبوت التجاري هو حلمك.
يحتوي على جميع المؤشرات التي قد تحتاجها ، مع خيار TRUE / FALSE يمكنك تمكين أو تعطيل أي مؤشر قد تحتاجه.
مثال: إذا كنت ترغب في استخدام المتوسط المتحرك مع إيشيموكو ، فقم بتحديدهما كـ true (من إدخالات الروبوت التجاري) ويجب أن يتم تحويل باقي المؤشرات إلى false. في المثال أعلاه ، ستحصل على صفقات (شراء أو بيع) اعتمادًا على تأكيد MA و Ichimoku فقط.

انضم إلى هذه المجموعة على WhatsApp للحصول على ردود فورية على أسئلتك:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/LItGOMZbpvN730NDA3fJ9W


هذا EA هو الخيار النهائي لديك مع كل ما تحتاجه ، قم بتمكين أو تعطيل المؤشر الذي تحتاجه ثم سيعمل الروبوت التجاري كما حددت.

جميع المؤشرات متاحة على النحو التالي:

  • المتذبذبات

  1. Stoch
  2. MACD
  3. WPR
  4. RSI
  5. CCI
  6. DeMarker
  7. RVI
  8. Force
  9. Momentum
  10. OsMA

  • بيل ويليامز

  1. Fractals
  2. Alligator

  • اتجاه

  1. MovingAvg
  2. Envelopes
  3. ADX
  4. SAR
  5. Ichimoku

  • حجوم

  1. MoneyFlowIndex
  • مخصص

  1. ZigZag
  2. Heiken Ashi
  3. Pivot Points

العمل بدون قيود مع جميع الوسطاء والأزواج والأسواق.

يعمل مع الفوركس والعملات المشفرة مثل بيتكوين ، والمعادن مثل الذهب "XAUUSD" والفضة "XAGUSD" ، والعقود الآجلة أو المؤشرات مثل US30 "داو جونز" ، S & P500 أو DAX ، والأسهم / الأسهم مثل Apple ، Amazon ، Tesla ، Pepsi ، CocaCola ، Adidas.. إلخ

نرحب بالاقتراحات ، قم بالتعليق على صفحة المنتج أو رسالة خاصة لي بخصوص أي خلل أو فكرة.


حول أنواع المؤشرات:

  1. المتذبذبات: تظهر هذه المؤشرات ، مثل مؤشر القوة النسبية (RSI) أو تحول المتوسط المتحرك التقاطعي (MACD) ، عندما يكون زوج العملات مشترا أو مبيعا بشكل زائد. تعمل المتذبذبات بشكل جيد في الأسواق ذات النطاق ، ولكنها قد تقدم إشارات كاذبة في الأسواق القائمة على الاتجاه.

  2. بيل ويليامز: تعتمد هذه المؤشرات ، مثل المذهلة أوسكيلاتور أو التمساح ، على نظرية الفوضى وتركز على التفاعل بين الكراكات وزخم السوق. يمكن أن تساعد هذه المؤشرات التجار على تحديد اتجاهات السوق والعكس المحتمل.

  3. الاتجاه: تظهر هذه المؤشرات ، مثل المتوسطات المتحركة أو إيشيموكو ، اتجاه السوق وقوته. تعمل مؤشرات الاتجاه بشكل جيد في الأسواق القائمة على الاتجاه ، ولكنها قد تقدم إشارات كاذبة في الأسواق ذات النطاق.

  4. الحجوم: تظهر هذه المؤشرات ، مثل التوازن على الحجم أو معدل تغيير الحجم ، ضغط الشراء والبيع في السوق. يمكن أن تساعد مؤشرات الحجوم التجار على تأكيد أو نفي قوة الاتجاه.

  5. المؤشرات المخصصة مثل ZigZag أو Heiken Ashi: يمكن تخصيص هذه المؤشرات وفقًا لاستراتيجية التداول الفردية للتاجر ويمكن أن توفر رؤى فريدة حول سلوك السوق. ومع ذلك ، قد لا تكون مفهومة أو مستخدمة على نطاق واسع مثل المؤشرات الأكثر شيوعًا.


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Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
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Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
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Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
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Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
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Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
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paul carter
19
paul carter 2025.01.11 13:47 
 

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NKern79
29
NKern79 2024.12.19 12:24 
 

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121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 12:18 
 

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Brgy
69
Brgy 2024.08.29 07:43 
 

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ruecha_m
406
ruecha_m 2024.08.06 05:57 
 

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Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38759
Reply from developer Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2024.08.07 15:32
I hope that 5 stars is placed.. however, it is a paid EA but you got it for free life-time. So, 4 stars are not fair. Ask programmers to do same work and come back here to share with us your comment.
Marwan Alrefaei
205
Marwan Alrefaei 2024.08.05 16:53 
 

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67571830
33
67571830 2024.07.30 03:19 
 

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One Games
19
One Games 2024.06.08 21:20 
 

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HAMBALEE ABU HASSAN
41
HAMBALEE ABU HASSAN 2024.04.18 19:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jean Francois Le Bas
1822
Jean Francois Le Bas 2024.03.23 13:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38759
Reply from developer Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2024.08.07 15:30
Very happy to see more people happy in this work, to answer you: paid version for the similar work will contain more features .. best regards
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:27 
 

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Anpex
399
Anpex 2024.01.20 15:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38759
Reply from developer Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2024.02.01 19:11
Dear,
Thanks for being interested in this great product. Kindly, see the new corrections..
edbeleg
218
edbeleg 2024.01.02 17:33 
 

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Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38759
Reply from developer Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2024.01.24 16:09
Thank you for buying this work.
Note that this product is a flexible tool to save your money wasted with freelancers.. this tool could visualize your strategy before applying to a paid programmer... I think you lost some money by paying for this product but in real-time you saved more money which might be lost in bad unprofitable EAs..
I am not saying this is a profitable EA, just repeating that it is a tool.
- Manual: Will always open the same fixed lot size with no change whatever the balance or market price...
- 2D: Will be changed automatically depending on the current balance and specified user parameters (This is popular either in forex or other markets).
- 3D: Will be changed automatically depending on the current balance vs. current symbol price (This is great in indices and stocks).
IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2023.12.29 08:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38759
Reply from developer Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2023.12.31 07:16
Thanks for being interested.. the link is working and we have more people who joined, try to fix your mobile/laptop problem
Andrey Bakhilin
488
Andrey Bakhilin 2023.12.05 18:02 
 

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Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38759
Reply from developer Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2023.12.12 11:42
welcome
Ilham Sugiri
3140
Ilham Sugiri 2023.11.05 15:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38759
Reply from developer Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2023.11.14 15:18
I am happy to see that
rungrojMt5
19
rungrojMt5 2023.09.03 22:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38759
Reply from developer Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2023.09.04 13:11
Enjoy
NN
1174
NN 2023.07.26 14:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38759
Reply from developer Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2023.07.28 10:07
Most welcome,
Note that this is the EA group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/LItGOMZbpvN730NDA3fJ9W
Please join it.
Take Care
H.L.H
118
H.L.H 2023.05.04 19:51 
 

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Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38759
Reply from developer Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2023.05.04 20:21
Thanks for your encourage
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