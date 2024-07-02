ProfHedge

Here is the translation of the text into English:

ProfHedge: Your Reliable Partner for Forex Trading

Introducing ProfHedge, a high-quality Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed to optimize and simplify your Forex trading.

Key Features:

  • Hedging: ProfHedge employs an advanced hedging strategy to protect your portfolio from unfavorable market movements, thus reducing risk and increasing potential rewards.
  • Multi-Currency: ProfHedge can operate with multiple currencies, giving you the flexibility to diversify your trading portfolio.
  • Forex Specialization: ProfHedge specializes in the Forex market, with a particular focus on assets like EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, etc…

Monthly Performance: ProfHedge has been proven to generate a monthly profit of approximately $1000. This performance may vary depending on market conditions and invested capital.

Why Choose ProfHedge? ProfHedge has been developed by a team of industry experts with years of experience in Forex trading. Our goal is to provide you with an EA that is easy to use, reliable, and profitable. With ProfHedge, you can focus on what matters most: making informed trading decisions.

Get Started Today Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your trading experience with ProfHedge. Contact us for more information or to purchase your EA today.

Note: Forex trading involves a significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Before using ProfHedge, it is advisable to consult a financial advisor. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


Recommended products
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Gold Strike Predator
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
GoldStrike Predator – Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldStrike Predator is an advanced, high-precision Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading the XAUUSD pair (Gold vs. US Dollar) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Developed with a sophisticated hybrid architecture, it combines multiple layers of technical and predictive analysis to identify high-probability opportunities in the gold market, one of the world's most volatile and profitable instruments. Trading Strategy The sys
Jobot Basic Martingale
Jakkarin Chinsuwan
Experts
This EA can run on every currencies pairs recommend EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD Timeframe 30 Minute (M30) The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $1000 min imum initial Deposit. And the robot can support your manual transactions on EURUSD. ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: 1:100 ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% or less ACCOUNT TYPE: Real account ACCOUNT MODE: Hedging account Take Profit: Automatically Stop Loss: Automatically LOT size: Manual first order
Intelligent Detector
ALGOCHURCH LTD
Experts
Intelligent Detector is an expert advisor that works based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms for the EURUSD symbol. Its trading strategy is Swing trade, which identifies safe trades in order to prevents high-risk decisions and uncertain positions. It has been able to make the most stable profits over a long period of about 19 years (not every expert has this capability and they are only responsive in short and specific period), it has not overfitted. Caution: The number of licenses are lim
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Experts
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
Pip Professional
Yaroslav Varankin
Experts
Pip Professional: A Reliable Advisor Pip Professional is a reliable advisor that operates on a new algorithm featuring three filters and uses moving averages (MA) to determine the trend. Recommendations: Max Spread: Trades will not be opened once the set spread value is reached. Slippage: Deviation from the price at the moment of order opening. Take Profit: 40 pips. Stop Loss: 35 pips. Lots: Trade size of 0.1. Timeframe: From M1 to D1. Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, and others. You can test th
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Evoque Global
Muhammad Mubashir Mirza
Experts
Evoque Global – Reliable Automated Hedging The price will keep increasing by $100 with every  single purchase, so don't be late. Evoque Global   offers a hands-free, adaptive trading solution designed to deliver consistent profits with controlled risk. Using a smart hedging approach, it balances trades to reduce drawdowns and maximize smooth equity growth. This expert advisor works seamlessly in all market conditions—trending or ranging—automatically managing entries, exits, and trade sizes wit
EaMaster
Hai Chuan Su
Experts
eaMaster (Expert Advisor) Introduction 1. Overview This EA is a technical analysis-based automated trading system designed to help traders make automated trading decisions in the market. It follows the Bollinger Bands indicator combined with candlestick patterns, executing precise trades on specified timeframes. The EA is applicable to multiple financial instruments and supports both short-term and long-term trading strategies, catering to different risk preferences and trading approaches. 2
Aureus Quantum Surge
Ren Cheng Yao
5 (1)
Experts
Aureus Quantum Surge-H1: Unlock the Potential of Gold Automated Trading Limited Time Offer: Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next price: $899 Real Account Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Overview Aureus Quantum Surge-H1 is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.   It integrates multiple technical indicators with robust risk management techniques to deliver consistent performance in th
NRP Surge EA MT4
Black Panther AI
Experts
Product Title: NRP Surge EA Description: Looking for the MetaTrader 5 version? > The MT5 version with native news filtering is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178954   SEE THE LIVE TRACK RECORD:   Watch this algorithm execute in real-time on our verified AquaFunded 10K Live Signal account here:   View Live Trading Signal & Performance The NRP Surge EA is a commercial-grade, institutional volume sniper engineered exclusively for the H1 timeframe. Designed for the mo
Axel Bot MT4
Salman Metioui
Experts
Axel Bot is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to empower traders with advanced hedging strategies. By seamlessly integrating with major financial markets, Axel Bot allows users to execute trades algorithmically, minimizing risk and maximizing potential returns. The bot leverages real-time market data, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling to identify opportunities for hedging, enabling traders to protect their portfolios against unfavorable market movements. With its intuitive int
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
Money Eruption
Paulo Jorge Trindade Matias Polaina
Experts
Money Eruption A real money maker! No hassle... Easy to configure... Based on your defined risk %... Designed and tested on 3 currency pairs  EURCAD, CHFSGD, EURSGD   Some useful features: Easy configuration Just set your risk in percentage of your account balance (that's the all setting you need to go for) Short term results based on 5 minute chart               Try your DEMO now. It is all FREE! Enjoy!  
Gold Trader 310
Davide Martinazzo
Experts
PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will   work in the future.   For these reasons my strategies have good
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Experts
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
Experts
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Strong Bot 4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Strong: A Powerful Forex Bot for Multi-Currency Trading Strong is an automated tool for trading on the Forex market, utilizing modern technologies and algorithms. It is designed for traders who aim to improve the efficiency of their trading and reduce risks in a constantly changing market. Key Features of Strong Multi-Profile Trading: Strong supports a wide range of currency pairs, including both major and exotic assets. This allows traders to diversify their portfolios and adapt strategies to
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Experts
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
ForexTrendex
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Experts
Welcome. ForexTrendex is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became very heavy ,resulting to a very very slow testing in ticks. Please,note   that testing in control points will not show the strength of the EA because the results will be wrong.In control points the actions are taken in ever
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.73 (11)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Straddle Trader Pro MT4
NICHOLAS GRANT CARTER
Experts
Important Notes: EA works well with all brokers, but works best with brokers that have small spreads.  EA requires VPS or always connected PC. EA performs well when left to run autonomously. Very responsive customer support. All messages answered directly by publisher within 48 hours. EA works best on: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, and USD/CHF. Here is the link to the full user guide:  https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BkvuZt4Kxl6uUL_mX0NZe7V6IBeRiLLH1dynzRy_8fo/edit?usp=sharing Strategy Overv
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Dragon Ball MT4
Hui Qiu
Experts
Dragon Ball MT4 is newly available with a promotion There are only a few copies left, $599 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 Real-time live account signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes , H4 breakout strategy, The number of orders placed every day is staggering! Dragon Ball MT4   Updated v1.80 !!      Important update:   Optimized the stability of DB1~DB7 strategy,  Merge ET9 's D1 breakout strategy,  Add MaxStopLoss and MaxT
WOW Dash Zero Plus Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Gold M15 timeframe, Price Movement Trading , Fund Min 500$  Lot0.01 with 30 Seconds next open trade, XAUUSD and Major Currency pairs. Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - Current timeframe Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - Current Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this mag
TrendLinesEA
Mohamed Nasseem
5 (1)
Experts
TrendLinesEA "is a tool designed to trade according to the trend lines drawn by the internal indicator or drawn by the trader manually. The expert relies on two trading signal extraction systems (SPIKE & ROLL). SPIKE MODE : - The signal is generated when the price breaks through the trend line and then rebounds to break it again. ROLL MODE :- A signal and a bounce is created when the price touches the trend line. You can activate one or both of the signaling systems by placing a check mark on t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
Life Expert
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review