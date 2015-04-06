LSM Pyramid Hedge Pro EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
1. Automated trading system
2. Follow the trend / Breakout / Price Action
3. It can be add more positions to the trend(Pyramiding)
Parameters:
EA1: Entry Strategic Settings
Stop New Open Orders: false/true
Strategic_ABC: TrendFollow/BreakOut/PriceAction
Trade Direction: Buy_Only
Sell_Only
Buy_Sell
Pyramid Hedge(Long+Short): true/false(add positions to both direction)
Hidden SL/TP Line: It can be hidden SL/TP line
EA2: Risk Management Settings
Risk Ratio: Calculate lot size by % of Balance
Close All(Buy or Sell) by Profit: true/false
TP: Calculate tp by % of current price(ask/bid)
Close All(Buy or Sell) by Loss: true/false
SL: Calculate sl by % of current price
TR: Calculate tr by % of current price(step by step)
Close All(Buy+Sell) by % of free equity: true/false
Free Equity: %
EA_3: Pyramid Hedge Settings
Pyramid_Up: true/false
Pyramid_Down: true/false
Pyramid Step: Calculate by % of Current Price
EA4: Signal Settings
Currency_Strength: tf
Signal_01: tf
Signal_02: tf
EA5: Exit Management Settings
Close All by(% of Balance): false/true
Close All by Opposite Signal: false/true
Close All by Midnight: false/true
Volatile High Level: VMR High
Volatile Low Level: VMR Low
Buy Level: Daily change %
Sell Level: Daily change %
EA6: Max Order/Spread Settings
Max Order: per each direction
DayOrdersLimit: No more Order after daily closed position
EA7: Magic Number Settings
Magic No: Manage open position by Magic No
Chart Scale: Show more or less bars
Recommend TF: H1(please see video)