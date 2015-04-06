LSM Pyramid Hedge Pro EA

1. Automated trading system

2. Follow the trend  / Breakout / Price Action

3. It can be add more positions to the trend(Pyramiding)


Parameters:

EA1: Entry Strategic Settings

Stop New Open Orders: false/true

Strategic_ABC: TrendFollow/BreakOut/PriceAction    

Trade Direction: Buy_Only

                         Sell_Only

                         Buy_Sell

Pyramid Hedge(Long+Short): true/false(add positions to both direction)

Hidden SL/TP Line: It can be hidden SL/TP line


EA2: Risk Management Settings

Risk Ratio: Calculate lot size by % of Balance

Close All(Buy or Sell) by Profit: true/false

TP: Calculate tp by % of current price(ask/bid)

Close All(Buy or Sell) by Loss: true/false

SL: Calculate sl by % of current price

TR: Calculate tr by % of current price(step by step)

Close All(Buy+Sell) by % of free equity: true/false

Free Equity: %


EA_3: Pyramid Hedge Settings

Pyramid_Up: true/false

Pyramid_Down: true/false

Pyramid Step: Calculate by % of Current Price


EA4: Signal Settings

Currency_Strength: tf

Signal_01: tf 

Signal_02: tf

 

EA5: Exit Management  Settings

Close All by(% of Balance): false/true

Close All by Opposite Signal: false/true

Close All by Midnight: false/true

Volatile High Level: VMR High

Volatile Low Level: VMR Low

Buy Level: Daily change %

Sell Level: Daily change %


EA6: Max Order/Spread Settings

Max Order: per each direction

DayOrdersLimit: No more Order after daily closed position


EA7: Magic Number Settings

Magic No: Manage open position by Magic No

Chart Scale: Show more or less bars

 

Recommend TF: H1(please see video)


Video LSM Pyramid Hedge Pro EA
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
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4.39 (51)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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