Reversal Point Detector (RPD) is an advanced indicator that is obtained from a combination of advanced mathematical functions, especially price action, which is able to detect price reversal points, or in other words, invisible market supports or resistances without the use of any tools.





This indicator can identify the appropriate trading opportunities on its own and each person can trade by setting the appropriate SL and TP according to their trading strategy and risk management.





This advanced indicator works with 70% accuracy, which shows the high quality of this indicator. To prove this accuracy, our team has back tested the market for the past 6 months, which you can see in the video.





This indicator could be used alongside Price Action or other indicators or candlestick patterns to create far more profitable strategies for you.





Features:

In this indicator, when the signal line leaves the lower band, a BUY signal is established after it returns to the band. Conversely, when the signal line exits the upper band, the SELL signal is established after it returns to the inside of the band.

You can adjust the necessary settings such as period, deviation and method to suit your trading strategy .

Due to having price action features, it can be used on all currency pairs and timeframes .

In this indicator, there is no need to find the signal and automatically when the entry conditions are met, the Arrow object appears on the input candle .

This indicator identifies invisible market supports and resistances .

Suitable for new and even experienced traders.





Recommendation settings:

RPD period = 6

RPD bands period = 50

Averaging method = Simple

RPD bands deviation = 2





We hope you enjoy using this Indicator











