Reversal Point Detector

Reversal Point Detector (RPD) is an advanced indicator that is obtained from a combination of advanced mathematical functions, especially price action, which is able to detect price reversal points, or in other words, invisible market supports or resistances without the use of any tools.


This indicator can identify the appropriate trading opportunities on its own and each person can trade by setting the appropriate SL and TP according to their trading strategy and risk management.


This advanced indicator works with 70% accuracy, which shows the high quality of this indicator. To prove this accuracy, our team has back tested the market for the past 6 months, which you can see in the video.


This indicator could be used alongside Price Action or other indicators or candlestick patterns to create far more profitable strategies for you.


Features:

  • In this indicator, when the signal line leaves the lower band, a BUY signal is established after it returns to the band. Conversely, when the signal line exits the upper band, the SELL signal is established after it returns to the inside of the band.
  • You can adjust the necessary settings such as period, deviation and method to suit your trading strategy.
  • Due to having price action features, it can be used on all currency pairs and timeframes.
  • In this indicator, there is no need to find the signal and automatically when the entry conditions are met, the Arrow object appears on the input candle.
  • This indicator identifies invisible market supports and resistances.
  • Suitable for new and even experienced traders.


Recommendation settings:

  • RPD period = 6
  • RPD bands period = 50
  • Averaging method = Simple
  • RPD bands deviation = 2 


We hope you enjoy using this Indicator




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Golden Chip provides Basic Market Structure, Fibonacci, supply and Demand Zones. Letting you identify when a sell off point is approaching or whne a buy opportunity is arriving. The awesome thing about Golden Chip is that, you will see rejection levels or continuation before ANYBODY ! This indicator moves directly with price and lines up perfectly with the Chart. Some indicators would lag but NOT this one ! Golden Chip is amazing for Clean chart (Naked Chart). GOLDEN CHIP IS ONLY ON METATRADER (
Multi Seconds Timeframes
ALES OBAL
Indicators
Seconds timeframe generator for MT4  (S1, S5, S10, S15, S20, S30). Features  1. Indicator generates timeframes in real time, with each new tick on the spot. 2. Indicator is also measuring point distance from extreme to extreme when hovered "This additionally shows us how strong movements are". Advantages 1. Easy to spot best entry and exit points. 2. You can easily trade news releases where market is very volatile. 3. You can also easily trade very slow market conditions and spot tre
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Intelligent Detector
ALGOCHURCH LTD
Experts
Intelligent Detector is an expert advisor that works based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms for the EURUSD symbol. Its trading strategy is Swing trade, which identifies safe trades in order to prevents high-risk decisions and uncertain positions. It has been able to make the most stable profits over a long period of about 19 years (not every expert has this capability and they are only responsive in short and specific period), it has not overfitted. Caution: The number of licenses are lim
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