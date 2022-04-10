Zig Zag Level
- Indicators
-
Pavel VerveykoWriting scripts, indicators, EAs on MQL5 and MQL4.
Fast, Reliable, And High-Quality.
For all questions, please contact personal messages.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 April 2022
- Activations: 5
The indicator implements the author's approach to the construction of the popular "Zig-Zag" indicator.
The advantages of the "ZIgZag Level" indicator is that it filters out market noise and shows levels.
"ZIg Zag Level" is based on peaks and troughs, displays levels.
These levels can be disabled and configured.
The indicator displays the price of the level, the price tag can be disabled.
The "zigzag" line between the points can also be disabled.
The indicator has a built-in notification system.
The advantages of the "ZIgZag Level" indicator is that it filters out market noise and shows levels.
"ZIg Zag Level" is based on peaks and troughs, displays levels.
These levels can be disabled and configured.
The indicator displays the price of the level, the price tag can be disabled.
The "zigzag" line between the points can also be disabled.
The indicator has a built-in notification system.
Settings:
- History_Size - the size of the calculated history.
- Period_Ind - indicator period.
- Type_Arrows_extremum - label style.
- Line - hide/show zigzag line.
- Level - hide/show levels.
- Level_Length - level length (in bars).
- Level_Thickness - level thickness.
- Level_Style - level style.
- Text - hide/show level price.
- Text_Fontsize - level price font size.
- Text_Font - level price font.
- Send_Sound - sound alert.
- Send_Mail - send an email notification.
- Send_Notification - send a mobile notification.
- Send_Alert - standard terminal alert.
No good repaints
I draw your attention to the fact that the description of this indicator does not state that it is not redrawn. Only the last point of the indicator can be rebuilt.
This is necessary in order for the indicator to work with the latest information on the market.
(I have an indicator that does not redraw, displays extremums (by dots), but there is a slightly different construction principle)