Fork 5

The best instrument for scalping. It allows you to always be correctly positioned in the price. It's a simple and extraordinarily powerful visual reference. Very suitable for price action. It consists of four components.

1. Fork.

    There are two levels that surround the price and mark the rebound points. They can be varied independently with 4 associated controls, two for each level. Its amplitude is indicated in pips in the indicator data. The minimum fork is updated with each tick. It has break alert. 

2. Internal Levels.   

    They are two marks that divide the fork into 3 equal zones. They can be activated/deactivated with an associated control.

3. Take profit marks.

    Two marks at a distance equal to the width of the fork. They can be activated/deactivated with an associated control. Once these marks are activated they remain fixed, being independent of the fork; this allows more ductility of the indicator.

4. Associated controls.

    UP+,UP-: change top rebound level.

    DN+,DN-: change bottom rebound level.

    TP: take profit marks.

    M: mark internal levels.

    Alert: locks the fork and activates the break alert.

    (The last three turn red when activated).

Options:

  -Disable controls: then only the smallest fork is shown.

  -Colors.


Contact email fve2022@hotmail.com



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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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It is a very simple and useful micro indicator. Shows the current ask price, and the maximum relative ask price up to the current moment, on the chart, in the first N candles. It facilitates quick decision making by offering a visual reference. Likewise, when we position ourselves with the cursor over it, it shows us the maximum spread  since the indicator is applied, until the current moment. It is perfect for scalping . By default, the parameter N has the value 4.  Especially recommended indi
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Normalized indicator. It measures the relative deviation of the price from its moving average. It is extremely reliable. Accurately determine overbought and oversold price areas and divergences. Features. The indicator is calculated on (O+H+L+C)/4. It has a range of -100 to 100. The overbought zone is above 80 and the oversold zone is below -80. Mode: histogram/line. MA method: simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted. With softing option. By default the indicator is calculated on an SMA
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The best instrument for scalping. It allows you to always be correctly positioned in the price. It's a simple and extraordinarily powerful visual reference. Very suitable for price action. It consists of four components. 1. Fork.     There are two levels that surround the price and mark the rebound points. They can be varied independently with 4 associated controls, two for each level.  Its amplitude is indicated in pips in the indicator data.  The minimum fork is updated with each tick. It has
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Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
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Very useful indicator, you won't be able to be without it. Essential for scalping. It shows rebound levels, top and bottom, forming a fork that surrounds the price. Each level has two blue controls associated to change it, has one green control for rebound mode: High/Low or Open/Close, and has a red breakage alert control. Features:  -T wo independent modes of operation: High/Low, Open/Close.  -When one level is broken it shows the next one in the same direction.  -The levels closest to the pric
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It's a very convenient and easy to use indicator, as well as powerful and accurate. It detects and visually displays the start of a new trend. It is presented in a two-color bar chart: one for the start of an uptrend and one for the start of a downtrend. The indicator only requires the number of bars to look at for its calculation. Calculation. a) The indicator compares the current candlestick  close with the high or low of the previous candle group. If it's higher than the high, it indicates an
The Oscillometer5
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
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It is a new indicator that frames the price movement and tracks it. It consists of   oscillation channel   and its   center line   CL . For its calculation it is only necessary to introduce the   amplitude   of the channel. Because of this, it is a   non-lagging   indicator as it is not calculated based on a number of previous candlesticks. It removes any level of   noise , showing the underlying price movement cleanly via the   center line . It allows you to easily identify the   beginnings   a
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Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.05.11 13:17 
 

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Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
2618
Reply from developer Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez 2023.05.11 17:13
Thanks.
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