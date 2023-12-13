Ask Price

It is a very simple and useful micro indicator. Shows the current ask price, and the maximum relative ask price up to the current moment, on the chart, in the first N candles. It facilitates quick decision making by offering a visual reference. Likewise, when we position ourselves with the cursor over it, it shows us the maximum spread since the indicator is applied, until the current moment.

It is perfect for scalping.

By default, the parameter N has the value 4. 


Especially recommended indicator: Fork 4


Contact email: fve2022@hotmail.com


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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The Oscillometer
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
It is a new indicator that frames the price movement and tracks it. It consists of oscillation channel and its center line   CL . For its calculation it is only necessary to introduce the amplitude of the channel. Because of this, it is a non-lagging indicator as it is not calculated based on a number of previous candlesticks. It removes any level of noise , showing the underlying price movement cleanly via the center line . It allows you to easily identify the beginnings and ends of the trend ,
Deviation Index
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
Normalized indicator. It measures the relative deviation of the price from its moving average. It is extremely reliable. Accurately determine overbought and oversold price areas and divergences. Features. The indicator is calculated on (O+H+L+C)/4. It has a range of -100 to 100. The overbought zone is above 80 and the oversold zone is below -80. Mode: histogram/line. MA method: simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted. With softing option. By default the indicator is calculated on an SMA
Fork 4
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
The best instrument for scalping. It allows you to always be correctly positioned in the price. It's a simple and extraordinarily powerful visual reference. Very suitable for price action. It consists of four components. 1. Fork.     There are two levels that surround the price and mark the rebound points. They can be varied independently with 4 associated controls, two for each level.  Its amplitude is indicated in pips in the indicator data.  The minimum fork is updated with each tick. It has
Basic Fork
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
Very useful indicator, you won't be able to be without it. Essential for scalping. It shows rebound levels, top and bottom, forming a fork that surrounds the price. Each level has two blue controls associated to change it, has one green control for rebound mode: High/Low or Open/Close, and has a red breakage alert control. Features:  -T wo independent modes of operation: High/Low, Open/Close.  -When one level is broken it shows the next one in the same direction.  -The levels closest to the pric
Trend Detector Monitor
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
It's a very convenient and easy to use indicator, as well as powerful and accurate. It detects and visually displays the start of a new trend. It is presented in a two-color bar chart: one for the start of an uptrend and one for the start of a downtrend. The indicator only requires the number of bars to look at for its calculation. Calculation. a) The indicator compares the current candlestick  close with the high or low of the previous candle group. If it's higher than the high, it indicates an
The Oscillometer5
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
It is a new indicator that frames the price movement and tracks it. It consists of   oscillation channel   and its   center line   CL . For its calculation it is only necessary to introduce the   amplitude   of the channel. Because of this, it is a   non-lagging   indicator as it is not calculated based on a number of previous candlesticks. It removes any level of   noise , showing the underlying price movement cleanly via the   center line . It allows you to easily identify the   beginnings   a
Fork 5
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
The best instrument for scalping. It allows you to always be correctly positioned in the price. It's a simple and extraordinarily powerful visual reference.  Very suitable for price action. It consists of four components. 1. Fork.     There are two levels that surround the price and mark the rebound points. They can be varied independently with 4 associated controls, two for each level.  Its amplitude is indicated in pips in the indicator data.  The minimum fork is updated with each tick. It has
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