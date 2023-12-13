It is a very simple and useful micro indicator. Shows the current ask price, and the maximum relative ask price up to the current moment, on the chart, in the first N candles. It facilitates quick decision making by offering a visual reference. Likewise, when we position ourselves with the cursor over it, it shows us the maximum spread since the indicator is applied, until the current moment.

It is perfect for scalping.

By default, the parameter N has the value 4.





Especially recommended indicator: Fork 4





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