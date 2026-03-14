Stops and Takes Auto Calculation

Key Features:

  • Multi-Target Volatility: Configure multiple Take Profit and Stop Loss levels based on real-time market volatility.

  • Fully Customizable: Set specific volatility multipliers (e.g., 4x for Stop, 10x for Take) using any look-back period (e.g., previous 20 bars on a 2-minute chart).

  • Clear Visuals: Assign unique names to each level to be displayed directly on your symbol's chart for easy monitoring.

  • Consistency: Every level calculated is synchronized with the volatility of your chosen period in the settings.

Developer's Note: I personally use this tool daily, integrated with scripts to automate my entries. It is designed for traders who need objective, volatility-based exits rather than arbitrary fixed-pip levels.


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Average Entry Price And Projected Avg Entry Price
Italo Martins Coutinho
Indicators
This indicator will show you the average entry price for positions, pending orders and both, every side and every type has an different color; It will also show you actual risk, pending risk, both sum and for both sides and the sum of both; you can configure Day, Week, Month and Year Financial Risk to show you if you are close to it; it shows the risk return of each side and both sides too, based on risk and profit for actual position and pending orders
FREE
Lot Size Calculator Panel
Italo Martins Coutinho
Utilities
It mesures the lot size based on the points measured by clicking with the MIDDLE MOUSE BUTTON then CLICK and DRAG , previous that configure the indicator based on the risk you accept; The risk can be % based on fixed account, actual account size, and fix capital risk; If the INDICATOR DOESN'T WORK propperly try after configuring it CHANGE the TIMEFRAME and GET BACK to the PREVIOUS timeframe, SOMETIMES  this FIX IT
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