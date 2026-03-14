Stops and Takes Auto Calculation
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.36
- Updated: 14 March 2026
Key Features:
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Multi-Target Volatility: Configure multiple Take Profit and Stop Loss levels based on real-time market volatility.
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Fully Customizable: Set specific volatility multipliers (e.g., 4x for Stop, 10x for Take) using any look-back period (e.g., previous 20 bars on a 2-minute chart).
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Clear Visuals: Assign unique names to each level to be displayed directly on your symbol's chart for easy monitoring.
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Consistency: Every level calculated is synchronized with the volatility of your chosen period in the settings.
Developer's Note: I personally use this tool daily, integrated with scripts to automate my entries. It is designed for traders who need objective, volatility-based exits rather than arbitrary fixed-pip levels.