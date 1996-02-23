Experto de oscilaciones

In this product, a trading strategy is used with some of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the structural change is observed with a respective crossing of the indicators at a certain level, depending on which be the indicator in question. The indicators of which they speak are; Relative Strength Index (RSI). Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Stochastic Oscillator. In turn, this strategy has a trailing stop which will mean that if the price begins to act against us after having risen, the stop loss will be modified so that we do not stop making money. PARAMETERS: inp8_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operate with micro lots. (Purchase operations) inp8_TakeProfitPips: Its use is recommended at 150 pips, if you want to be a little more conservative you can decrease this value. (Purchase transactions) inp9_VolumeSize: It is recommended to use it at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operate with micro lots. (Sales operations) inp9_TakeProfitPips: Its use is recommended at 150 pips, if you want to be a little more conservative you can decrease this value. (Purchase transactions) This strategy, after backtesting with all the available currencies, is recommended for use with the following: CADJPY, AUDCHF, EURGBP, GBPCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDCHF. The recommended minimum deposit for this strategy is $100. Although if you will use this EA in several currencies it is recommended to have more capital. It is recommended to use a leverage of 1:25



