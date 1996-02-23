SniperEntries

This is a product that carries a strategy that is used on certain YouTube channels. By studying it and understanding its mechanics, it was possible to carry out this EA based on the initial parameters of the strategy. The accommodation of the average movements in different periods is used. These in turn accommodate, the past candles at the beginning of the operation must have a certain accommodation for them to generate a sniper entry.





The take profit will be positioned twice as large as the stop loss, while the stop loss will be positioned at the lowest (or highest) point of the last candle.









PARAMETERS:





Inp21_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operate with micro lots. (Purchase operations)

Inp22_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operate with micro lots. (Sales operations)





This strategy, after backtesting with all the available currencies, is recommended for use with the following:





Majors: EURUSD, USDJPY





Crosses: GBPCHF, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPAUD, AUDCHF









The recommended minimum deposit for this strategy is $100.





It is recommended to use a leverage of 1:25