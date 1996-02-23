SniperEntries

This is a product that carries a strategy that is used on certain YouTube channels. By studying it and understanding its mechanics, it was possible to carry out this EA based on the initial parameters of the strategy. The accommodation of the average movements in different periods is used. These in turn accommodate, the past candles at the beginning of the operation must have a certain accommodation for them to generate a sniper entry.

The take profit will be positioned twice as large as the stop loss, while the stop loss will be positioned at the lowest (or highest) point of the last candle.

 

PARAMETERS:

  • Inp21_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operate with micro lots. (Purchase operations)
  • Inp22_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operate with micro lots. (Sales operations)

This strategy, after backtesting with all the available currencies, is recommended for use with the following:

Majors: EURUSD, USDJPY

Crosses: GBPCHF, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPAUD, AUDCHF

 

The recommended minimum deposit for this strategy is $100.

It is recommended to use a leverage of 1:25
More from author
Rebote en Bandas
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Experts
In this product, a trading strategy is used with one of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the possible change in trend due to the touch of the Bollinger bands is observed. The candles in turn have to behave in such a way that it is understood that the trend will change due to its composition. On the other hand, the Take Profit as well as the Stop Loss will not have to be positioned since the algorithm is designed so tha
Experto de oscilaciones
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Experts
In this product, a trading strategy is used with some of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the structural change is observed with a respective crossing of the indicators at a certain level, depending on which be the indicator in question. The indicators of which they speak are; Relative Strength Index (RSI). Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Stochastic Oscillator. In turn, this strategy has a trailing stop which will mean t
H4 Tendence
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Experts
In this product, a trading strategy is used with one of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the change in trend is observed with a respective crossover of the indicators. The price in turn has to be aligned with the indicators in such a way that everything is accommodated. In turn, this strategy has a trailing stop set at 100 pips. PARAMETERS: inp5_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full l
Max
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Experts
·          MAX   En este producto se utiliza una estrategia de trading con uno de los indicadores comúnmente utilizados en el mercado, esto en conjunto con otro indicador no tan utilizado en el mercado, pero al utilizarlo en conjunto con el primer indicador entrega resultados que podrá ver a continuación. Los indicadores de los que hablamos son SMMA y ADX. Por otro lado, el Take Profit, así como el Stop Loss serán fijados en ciertos pips que pueden ser modificados por el usuario si este así lo
Er200
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Experts
·    En200ER       E ste producto se utiliza una estrategia de trading que utiliza 5 reglas. Combina dos de los indicadores mas utilizados que son el MA 200 y el RSI. A su vez el precio, asi como las velas tienen que corresponder a las reglas propuestas en un inicio. El precio tiene que estar por debajo o por encima del MA 200, dependiendo que posicion vaya a tomar. Por otro lado al momento de hacer realidad la operacion, el RSI tiene que ir hacia abajo o hacia arriba, dependiendo la posicion a
BBandRSI
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Experts
·          Bandas Bollinger & RSI En este producto se utiliza una estrategia de trading con uno de los indicadores comúnmente utilizados en el mercado, esto en conjunto con una sólida experiencia del mercado en la que se observa el posible cambio de tendencia debido al toque de las bandas bollinger. A su vez tiene que fijarse en el indicador RSI. Por otro lado, el Take Profit así como el Stop Loss no tendrán que posicionarse ya que el algoritmo viene diseñado para que el Take Profit se fije en
RSIDivergence
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Experts
It is a strategy throughout the history of trading. This since it uses a divergence between the RSI and the price. Many traders use this. The backtest is done in 4 hours, but it can work in other timeframes. It is a risk-benefit ratio of 2:1 since the stop loss is 50 pips and the target to be reached is 100 pips. All these values ​​can be modified at the discretion of the trader. PARAMETERS: LotSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operat
