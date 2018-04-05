British stuff MT5

British stuff

 

The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY 1H based on SMA 200 and pending orders. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday exit time, lot size. All other settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Strategy working from Monday to Friday. Default Friday exit time 20.00 hrs. Please, setup this time according your time zone and broker. Strategy was tested on real account Roboforex Procent during period 10.8.2021 – 06.05.2022 with 0.1 lot size with more than 1081 USD profit. Strategy seems working good especially during high volatility on GBPJPY.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.

My recommendation is to have a look also on the rest of my products in the portfolio as they work very well together in combination.

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources
  • User-friendly settings
  • All settings optimized
  • Longterm strategy

If you have any question, please contact me before buying.

Settings

MagicNumber = 007   - trade ID

FridayExitTime = 20:00 – time exit on Friday

Lotsize= 0.1


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