Milan holy grail MT5

Milan holy grail

The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY M15 !!! based on SMA and BollingerBands. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday exit time, lot size. All other settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Strategy working from Monday to Friday. Default Friday exit time 20.40 hrs. Please, setup this time according your time zone and broker. Strategy was tested on real account Roboforex Procent during period 03.1.2022 – 08.07.2022 with 0.1 lot size with more than 1492 USD profit. Strategy seems working good especially during high volatility on GBPJPY.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.

My recommendation is to have a look also on the rest of my products in the portfolio as they work very well together in combination. As you can see, correlation with other my product are accepted, thus feel free to buy also other my product for better performance of you portfolio.

Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used

No martingale, no grid, no scalp!!! In table you can see real list of trades during last half year!

No excessive consumption of CPU resources

User-friendly settings

All settings optimized

Longterm strategy

for M15 timeframe !!!!

If you have any question, please contact me before buying.

Settings

MagicNumber = 1111 - trade ID

FridayExitTime = 20:40 – time exit on Friday

Lotsize= 0.1