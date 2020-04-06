GbpJpy Master

The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY 1H based on BollingerBands indicator, SMA and pending orders. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulation. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday exit time. All other settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Strategy working from Monday to Friday. Default Friday exit time 20.00 hrs. Please, setup this time according your time zone and broker. Lots fixed size 0,1. Strategy was tested on real account RoboForex Procent during period 27.1.2021 – 27.12.2021.

My recommendation is to have a look also on the rest of my products in the portfolio as they work very well together in combination.

Never forget that past performance is NO guarantee for the future. Please run on Demo before going to live .

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss 131$ and Take Profit 265$)
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp!!!
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources
  • User-friendly settings
  • All settings optimized
  • Longterm strategy

If you have any question, please contact me before buying.

Settings

MagicNumber = 220100362   - trade ID

FridayExitTime = 20:00 – time exit on Friday


