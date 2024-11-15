Oslo Alligator

  • Experts
  • Dzintars Ansons
    Dzintars Ansons

    Dzintars Ansons

    1 (1)
    🔹 About Me
    Professional multi-currency trader and system developer with 20+ years of experience in financial markets.
    I specialize in portfolio-based FX trading, where the market is treated not as отдельные пары, but as a single interconnected ecosystem of currencies.
    11 products 1 signal 1 comment
  • Version: 4.0
  • Updated: 15 November 2024
Trading robot “OsloAlligator” (Version #3)

Description:

Trading robot “OsloAlligator” is an automated assistant for trading using Alligator, Fractals and ATR indicators to execute trades on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This version implements dynamic lot size calculation.

Functionality:

Strategy based on SMMA and ATR:

The robot uses SMMA and ATR to determine entry and exit points.

Alligator periods can be adjusted depending on market conditions.

ATR is used to determine volatility and select Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

Dynamic lot size:

The robot can use dynamic lot size calculation based on the account balance.

A fixed lot size is also available if necessary.

User instructions:

This is a multi-currency robot and for safer trading, diversify risks as shown in the screenshot.

Install “OsloAlligator” on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

Configure parameters such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, SMMA periods and Magic number.

(leave default settings)

The robot will work 24/7 without the need for constant monitoring using the ForexVPS.net server.

Potential Profit and Risk Level:

Remember that trading results may vary depending on market conditions and risk management practices.

Support and Updates:

Technical support is available to all clients.

Updates are regularly released to improve the performance of “OsloAlligator”.

Pricing Policy:

The robot is available at a fixed price.

Responsible Trading:

When trading, always consider the risk and be responsible for your choices.
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5 (1)
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Experts
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