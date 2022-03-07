Calm kangaroo MT5

2

Calm kangaroo

 

The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for AUDCAD 1H based on BollingerBands indicator, SMA and pending orders. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulation. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday exit time. All other settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Strategy working from Monday to Friday. Default Friday exit time 20.40 hrs. Please, setup this time according your time zone and broker. Lots fixed size 0,1. Strategy was tested on real account Roboforex Procent during period 08.2.2021 – 29.12.2021.

My recommendation is to have a look also on the rest of my products in the portfolio as they work very well together in combination.

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources
  • User-friendly settings
  • All settings optimized
  • Longterm strategy

If you have any question, please contact me before buying.

Settings

MagicNumber = 11111   - trade ID

FridayExitTime = 20:40 – time exit on Friday

   


More from author
Calm kangaroo
Milan Bozok
Experts
Calm kangaroo   The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for AUDCAD 1H based on BollingerBands indicator, SMA and pending orders. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulation. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday ex
FREE
GbpJpy Master
Milan Bozok
Experts
GBPJPY Master   The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY 1H based on BollingerBands indicator, SMA and pending orders. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulation. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday ex
British stuff MT4
Milan Bozok
Experts
British stuff   The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY 1H based on SMA 200 and pending orders. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday exit time, lot size . All other settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Strategy worki
Milan holy grail MT4
Milan Bozok
Experts
Milan holy grail   The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY M15 !!! based on SMA and BollingerBands. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday exit time, lot size . All other settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Strategy w
GbpJpy Master MT5
Milan Bozok
Experts
GBPJPY Master   The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY 1H based on BollingerBands indicator, SMA and pending orders. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulation. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday ex
British stuff MT5
Milan Bozok
Experts
British stuff   The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY 1H based on SMA 200 and pending orders. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday exit time, lot size . All other settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Strategy worki
Milan holy grail MT5
Milan Bozok
Experts
Milan holy grail   The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY M15 !!! based on SMA and BollingerBands. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday exit time, lot size . All other settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Strategy w
Filter:
Wicke54
66
Wicke54 2025.04.14 08:32 
 

Hi, how to chance the lot size ? Have it running now for 4 days, no orders at all what GMT for the 20:40 freday ?? Live in GMT+3 summertime

Reply to review