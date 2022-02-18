Tetris remains one of the most fun and addictive pieces of software to ever grace the computing scene. That's right, everything that everyone loves about Tetris can now be experienced on MT5 platform. Its beautiful simplicity and surprisingly fast-paced gameplay make it an exceptionally easy thing to just pick up and play on short notice. This version comes with everything everyone loves about Tetris. It has all six of the classic tetrimino shapes, the steadily growing level of challenge that ranges from "nice and relaxing" to "panic-inducing". If you enjoyed Tetris in the past on some other platform, chances are you'll continue to enjoy it on MT5.

The game has been coded as an indicator, and has a large range of customizable parameters. Enjoy it, and would really appreciate your feedback.





Other versions of the game: