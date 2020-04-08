Deviation from Alligator

The indicator signals the appearance of a possible divergent bar based on the shape of the bar and its standard deviation from the Alligator indicator.

A bullish divergent bar is a bar that closes in its upper half (the higher the better), has a lower minimum than the previous bar, and drops sharply away from the Alligator.

A bearish divergent bar is a bar that closes in its lower half (the lower the better), has a higher high than the previous bar, and moves up sharply from the Alligator.

Standard deviation is a measure of how far a value is from its mathematical expectation.