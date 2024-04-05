Divergent Bar Form

The indicator signals the appearance of a possible divergent bar based on the shape of the bar without angulation detection.

A bullish divergent bar is a bar that closes in its upper half (the higher the better), has a lower minimum than the previous bar, and drops sharply away from the Alligator indicator.

A bearish divergent bar is a bar that closes in its lower half (the lower the better), has a higher high than the previous bar, and moves up sharply from the Alligator.


SETTINGS

History - historical signal limit.

Bar closing - a condition for closing a signal bar.

Extremum - the number of bars by which highs and lows are determined.

Up arrow color - bullish signal color.

Down arrow color - bearish signal color.

Alerts - signal notification.
