Introduction:

Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day?

Did you spent hours of research or while developing your own strategies that sounded good in your head but turned out as a loser after days of coding and let you back confused and disappointed?

Did you crashed you accounts with scalpers, 95% winning strategies with astronomical SL and tight TP or dangerous Martingale/Grid strategies?

Are you looking for a high quality, professional and made-with-love trading strategy which is also payable and gives you a big chance that this strategy will also work in the future?

Then you are at the right place now.


My experts are built for middleterm trading and using smart algorithms to identify only the best trading opportunities. This is a professinal tool built with artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

 

Features:

- Bear EA is optimized for EURUSD H1, but also tested and profitable on other symbols/timeframes. You are able to optimize the settings by your own and adapt it to all other markets/timeframes

- Building period of this EA started in 2003, including multiple OOS tests distributed on whole period

- All trades secured with StopLoss, TrailingStops and/or Exit strategies

- The EA does not use dangerous martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade

- I used slippage and real spread stresstests while developing to make sure EA can survive in live market conditions

- No broker sensitive strategies, you can use every broker you want

- EA takes only trades with favourable Risk/Reward ratio

- Different types of money management available (fixed lot size, risk per trade)

- Tested with multiple Monte Carlo simulations with real data and real spread to ensure only the most stable strategies will survive

- I also tested the strategy with profit on the next lower timeframe and on different correlating pairs

- My EA’s passed backtests using a mixture of randomizing history data, changing the parameters of the strategy with +/- 10 % and using high spread and slippages for each trade. If a strategy is still not losing it’s pretty sure that strategy can survive in different market periods, is not brocker sensitive and there is no need to turn it off during news

- High winning rates and smooth equity curves are often an indicator that this strategy is not robust to survive longterm. My strategies using a winning rates between 40-50% and are stable in different market periods

- All my experts are FIFO compatible

 

About me:

My task is to find strategies which work due an edge in the market. To precent curve fitting I use dozens of cross checks and special tools like Walk Forward optimization and Walk Forward Matrix. Only if a strategy survived all tests I make a small optimization with +/- 30% value distribution from original value. According to the results of the walk forward matrix I periodically re-optimize the strategies (average every 1 or 2 years). But there are also strategies which worked several years without optimization. Please note that I can’t give a guarantee that you will gain money with my EA and past results don’t guarantee profitable future results, however I do my best that you are going to earn money. I’m trading my own products as well too. And of course I’m interested in the best possible output.

You think the price of this EA is too cheap or why I sell them… Well, I earn money with trading these strategies and I also have other sources of incomes, so selling them should only cover the cost of my hardware and the electricity (Unfortunately I have the highest prices in Europe).

But you can be sure, Quality made in Germany and if you purchased one of my products and you left a 5 star review I will give you a second EA totally free of charge you can use for unlimited time on any demo or live account (bound to account number).

