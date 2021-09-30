Powerful martingale generators

Powerful martingale generators is an EA that can generate martingale algorithms.



Trading with the martingale method has the weakness of having a large unrealized loss in a trending market with no rebound.

The timing when the market moves in one direction is especially common around the release of economic indicators, and it is not uncommon for rapid market fluctuations to cause forced loss cutting.

In order to overcome these weaknesses, we have implemented a function that limits trading before and after the release of economic indicators.

Under the trading restrictions, the trader will not open any new positions, but will only lock in profits. This reduces the drawdown and takes the strategy to target profits.



The default settings are optimized to expect large profits on EURUSD.

We recommend a margin of $5000 for the default settings.

It is easy to lower the margin required by changing the parameters.



To use the economic indicator data, please visit

You need to allow the following URL communication

http://192.109.119.100



---------Input Parameter ---------

Parameters for restricting transactions

EVENT_Number_of_non_agricultural_sector_hires_hours_ago

EVENT_Number_of_non_agricultural_sector_hires_hours_later

EVENT_GDP_hours_ago

EVENT_GDP_hours_later

EVENT_Retail_Sales_hours_ago

EVENT_Retail_Sales_hours_later

EVENT_industrial_production_hours_ago

EVENT_industrial_production_hours_later

EVENT_ISM_business_sentiment_index_hours_ago

EVENT_ISM_business_sentiment_Index_hours_later

 EVENT_MBA_Mortgage_Application_Index_hours_ago

EVENT_MBA_Mortgage_Application_Index_hours_later

 EVENT_Highlights_of_the_FOMC_meeting_hours_ago

EVENT_Highlights_of_the_FOMC_meeting_hours_later

EVENT_Chair_of_the_Federal_Reserve_hours_ago

EVENT_Chair_of_the_Federal_Reserve_hours_later

Control parameter

lots_coefficient lot multiplier

magic_number  magic_number

slippage  slippage

profit_width Takeprofit

average_width Distance with additional orders

sec_threshold Threshold for the number of lots

secondary_profit_width profit_width When the lot number threshold is exceeded or when the lot is under trading restrictions

secondary_average_width  average_width When the lot number threshold is exceeded or when the lot is under trading restrictions

flash_stop_min Once a position is opened, no new positions are opened for the specified time (unit: minutes).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The basic lot can be changed by editing the following file.

run time: MQL4\Files\lots.csv

During backtesting:tester\files

The file will be created automatically by EA.







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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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steave6123
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steave6123 2021.10.01 15:00 
 

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