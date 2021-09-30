Powerful martingale generators
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The default settings are optimized to expect large profits on EURUSD.
We recommend a margin of $5000 for the default settings.
It is easy to lower the margin required by changing the parameters.
To use the economic indicator data, please visit
You need to allow the following URL communication
---------Input Parameter ---------
Parameters for restricting transactions
EVENT_Number_of_non_agricultural_sector_hires_hours_ago
EVENT_Number_of_non_agricultural_sector_hires_hours_later
EVENT_GDP_hours_ago
EVENT_GDP_hours_later
EVENT_Retail_Sales_hours_ago
EVENT_Retail_Sales_hours_later
EVENT_industrial_production_hours_ago
EVENT_industrial_production_hours_later
EVENT_ISM_business_sentiment_index_hours_ago
EVENT_ISM_business_sentiment_Index_hours_later
EVENT_MBA_Mortgage_Application_Index_hours_ago
EVENT_MBA_Mortgage_Application_Index_hours_later
EVENT_Highlights_of_the_FOMC_meeting_hours_ago
EVENT_Highlights_of_the_FOMC_meeting_hours_later
EVENT_Chair_of_the_Federal_Reserve_hours_ago
EVENT_Chair_of_the_Federal_Reserve_hours_later
Control parameter
lots_coefficient lot multiplier
magic_number magic_number
slippage slippage
profit_width Takeprofit
average_width Distance with additional orders
sec_threshold Threshold for the number of lots
secondary_profit_width profit_width When the lot number threshold is exceeded or when the lot is under trading restrictions
secondary_average_width average_width When the lot number threshold is exceeded or when the lot is under trading restrictions
flash_stop_min Once a position is opened, no new positions are opened for the specified time (unit: minutes).
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The basic lot can be changed by editing the following file.
run time: MQL4\Files\lots.csv
During backtesting:tester\files
The file will be created automatically by EA.
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