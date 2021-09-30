Powerful martingale generators is an EA that can generate martingale algorithms.













Trading with the martingale method has the weakness of having a large unrealized loss in a trending market with no rebound.





The timing when the market moves in one direction is especially common around the release of economic indicators, and it is not uncommon for rapid market fluctuations to cause forced loss cutting.





In order to overcome these weaknesses, we have implemented a function that limits trading before and after the release of economic indicators.





Under the trading restrictions, the trader will not open any new positions, but will only lock in profits. This reduces the drawdown and takes the strategy to target profits.













The default settings are optimized to expect large profits on EURUSD. We recommend a margin of $5000 for the default settings. It is easy to lower the margin required by changing the parameters.



To use the economic indicator data, please visit You need to allow the following URL communication http://192.109.119.100



---------Input Parameter --------- Parameters for restricting transactions EVENT_Number_of_non_agricultural_sector_hires_hours_ago EVENT_Number_of_non_agricultural_sector_hires_hours_later EVENT_GDP_hours_ago EVENT_GDP_hours_later EVENT_Retail_Sales_hours_ago EVENT_Retail_Sales_hours_later EVENT_industrial_production_hours_ago EVENT_industrial_production_hours_later EVENT_ISM_business_sentiment_index_hours_ago EVENT_ISM_business_sentiment_Index_hours_later EVENT_MBA_Mortgage_Application_Index_hours_ago EVENT_MBA_Mortgage_Application_Index_hours_later EVENT_Highlights_of_the_FOMC_meeting_hours_ago EVENT_Highlights_of_the_FOMC_meeting_hours_later EVENT_Chair_of_the_Federal_Reserve_hours_ago EVENT_Chair_of_the_Federal_Reserve_hours_later Control parameter lots_coefficient lot multiplier magic_number magic_number slippage slippage profit_width Takeprofit average_width Distance with additional orders sec_threshold Threshold for the number of lots secondary_profit_width profit_width When the lot number threshold is exceeded or when the lot is under trading restrictions secondary_average_width average_width When the lot number threshold is exceeded or when the lot is under trading restrictions flash_stop_min Once a position is opened, no new positions are opened for the specified time (unit: minutes). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The basic lot can be changed by editing the following file. run time: MQL4\Files\lots.csv During backtesting:tester\files The file will be created automatically by EA.













