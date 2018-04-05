Lizard MT5

  • Experts
  • Fatme Othman Goehringer
    Fatme Othman Goehringer

    Fatme Othman Goehringer

    My task is to find strategies which work due an edge in the market. To precent curve fitting I use dozens of cross checks and special tools like Walk Forward optimization and Walk Forward Matrix. Only if a strategy survived all tests I make a small optimization with +/- 30% value distribution from
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

                                                        5 copies left at $70

                                                        Next price - - > $100

                                                       **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**                                

 

Introduction:

Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day?

Did you spent hours of research or while developing your own strategies that sounded good in your head but turned out as a loser after days of coding and let you back confused and disappointed?

Did you crashed you accounts with scalpers, 95% winning strategies with astronomical SL and tight TP or dangerous Martingale/Grid strategies?

Are you looking for a high quality, professional and made-with-love trading strategy which is also payable and gives you a big chance that this strategy will also work in the future?

Then you are at the right place now.


My experts are built for middleterm trading and using smart algorithms to identify only the best trading opportunities. This is a professinal tool built with artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

 

Features:

- Lizard is optimized for EURUSD H1, but also tested and profitable on other symbols/timeframes. You are able to optimize the settings by your own and adapt it to all other markets/timeframes

- Building period of this EA started in 2022, including multiple OOS tests distributed on whole period

- All trades secured with StopLoss, TrailingStops and/or Exit strategies

- The EA does not use dangerous martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade

- I used slippage and real spread stresstests while developing to make sure EA can survive in live market conditions

- No broker sensitive strategies, you can use every broker you want

- EA takes only trades with favourable Risk/Reward ratio

- You can start with 50$ or less. No risk of margin call.

- Tested with multiple Monte Carlo simulations with real data and real spread to ensure only the most stable strategies will survive

- I also tested the strategy with profit on the next lower timeframe and on different correlating pairs

- My EA’s passed backtests using a mixture of randomizing history data, changing the parameters of the strategy with +/- 10 % and using high spread and slippages for each trade. If a strategy is still not losing it’s pretty sure that strategy can survive in different market periods, is not brocker sensitive and there is no need to turn it off during news

- High winning rates and smooth equity curves are often an indicator that this strategy is not robust to survive longterm. My strategies using a winning rates between 40-50% and are stable in different market periods

- All my experts are FIFO compatible

 

MT4 version can be found here

 

 ------------------------------------------------------------------

About me:

My task is to find strategies which work due an edge in the market. To precent curve fitting I use dozens of cross checks and special tools like Walk Forward optimization and Walk Forward Matrix. Only if a strategy survived all tests I make a small optimization with +/- 30% value distribution from original value. According to the results of the walk forward matrix I periodically re-optimize the strategies (average every 1 or 2 years). But there are also strategies which worked several years without optimization. Please note that I can’t give a guarantee that you will gain money with my EA and past results don’t guarantee profitable future results, however I do my best that you are going to earn money. I’m trading my own products as well too. And of course I’m interested in the best possible output.

You think the price of this EA is too cheap or why I sell them… Well, I earn money with trading these strategies and I also have other sources of incomes, so selling them should only cover the cost of my hardware and the electricity (Unfortunately I have the highest prices in Europe).

But you can be sure, Quality made in Germany and if you purchased one of my products and you left a 5 star review I will give you a second EA totally free of charge you can use for unlimited time on any demo or live account (bound to account number).



Recommended products
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Midas Touch from TradeMatic
Damian Lukasz Krazewski
Experts
Midas Touch -  everything it touches turns to gold, but only when the moment is right. Why most grid bots quietly kill your account? Most grid strategies share the same fatal flaw. They open position after position at fixed distances, all pointing the same way, no matter what the market is actually doing. The result is an account stacked with losing trades - and now price has to reverse dramatically , sometimes impossibly far, just for the bot to crawl back to break-even. One strong trend in th
Daily doubel stopps
Marco Schmidt
Experts
Algoria develops trading systems based on real market logic, not on generic indicators, random chart patterns or over-optimized visual setups. This Expert Advisor is built around a structured trading concept that is derived from actual market behavior and practical market mechanics. The focus is on exploiting situations where there is a clear reason for price movement, instead of relying on superficial signals or lagging indicator combinations. Algoria strategies are designed with one core pri
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Wonder Wizard EA
Borja Mayoral Arauz
5 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully autonomous trading solution designed for major market reversals with integrated self-learning algorithms. Using neural network analysis of historical trades and recent price action over the past month, the EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, optimizing its approach in real-time. User Configuration: To enhance ease of use, input parameters are minimized and structured as follows: Symbols: Comma-separated list of symbols the EA should operate
FVG In Engulfing EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
FVG In Engulfing EA - From Learn to Earn. The zone every trader watches, armed with a trigger you have not seen before: a Fair Value Gap validated only when an engulfing is forged inside its gap. A ZONE EVERYONE KNOWS. A TRIGGER NO ONE ELSE DEMANDS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap - with a minimum gap size and displacement filters of your choice - on a higher timeframe, then requires an engulfing, formed on the timeframes you choose, contained inside that gap. Only a containment above your t
Interest Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
GoldDow2
Kyōhei Shirahama
Experts
Advanced R-Based Risk Management Breakout EA with SMA200 Trend Filter This Expert Advisor integrates Dow Theory breakout logic with ATR-based R-multiple risk management. The entire trade lifecycle — from position sizing to exit — is volatility-adjusted and systematically controlled. Key Features 1. Dow Theory Breakout Logic Breakout of recent swing highs/lows Multi-timeframe structure confirmation Automatic swing detection 2. SMA200 Trend Filter Buy only above SMA200 Sell only below SMA200 Stric
High frequency Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Bear MT5
Fatme Othman Goehringer
Experts
4 copies left at $100                                                                                     Next price - - > $150                                                              **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**   Introduction: Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day? Did you spent hours of
NEXA Donchian Break
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Donchian Break 1. Product Overview NEXA Donchian Break is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that identifies price breakout zones using the Donchian Channel and attempts to open trades only when additional technical indicator filters are satisfied. The product provides two strategy modes with different filtering structures. Users can adjust the input parameters to compare and analyze the relationship between Donchian breakout signals, trend filters, volume filters, stop-lo
FREE
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
Experts
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
Golden Rebound Super
Motoya Mie
Experts
Golden Rebound Super v2.0 Overview Golden Rebound Super is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe . It uses a proprietary four-layer trend confirmation system to identify high-probability entries — firing only when market structure, momentum, price action, and volatility filters all align simultaneously. No martingale. No grid. No dangerous money management. Every trade uses a fixed lot with a predefined Stop Loss and T
Ilon Clustering
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ilon Clustering is an improved Ilon Classic robot, you need to read the description for the Ilon Classic bot and all statements will be true for this expert as well. This description provides general provisions and differences from the previous design. General Provisions. The main goal of the bot is to save your deposit! A deposit of $ 10,000 is recommended for the bot to work and the work will be carried out with drawdowns of no more than a few percent. When working into the future, it can gr
Shenlong Hybrid Overlap Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
SHENLONG HYBRID-OVERLAP MECH AI  Yin-Yang Hedging & Dynamic Recovery Rescue Module Shenlong Hybrid-Overlap Mech  is an advanced multi-functional Expert Advisor inspired by the Chinese Divine Dragon "Shenlong," the bringer of miracles and weather control. This EA is designed not only to generate consistent profits through Yin-Yang Hedging but also to perform "Miracle Rescues" on your blowing accounts. If you have trades from other EAs or manual trades that are currently stuck in massive drawdo
Rangebreak 100 EA
Jean Dre Engelbrech
Experts
only works on rangebreak 100 index with adjustable lot size ( prefferably lowest lotsize possible )adjust on volume size 10$ account lotsize =0.02 20$ account lotsize =0.04 100$ account lotsize =0.2 1000$ account lotsize =2 keep the risk as low as possible DO NOT CHANGE OTHER PARAMETERS ! make sure about a good internet connection do not trade more than you can afford
Fibo any pairs testing
Komila Safarova
1 (1)
Experts
Fibo Any Pair ( click here to download set file). Fibo Any Pairs  is a trading EA based on Fibonacci levels. It helps find good entry points and works on any pair, any time, and in any direction. This EA is for testing purpose, it can work on a limited time. Test it on demo live   market, Use cent account at least 50k cent on real money. Use no comission and swap account type like Exness standart cent account.  Testing Instructions Before using on a real account: Test in Strategy Tester or Demo
FREE
ATRx Martingale EA 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
Wolf EA MT5
Satria Adhi Monandar
Experts
Wolf-EA is an automated forex robot work using a combination of martingale and hedging. Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI (Return of investment) with relatively good stability. According to the developers, this automated trading system is able to perform miracles. Many Traders scare away from Martingale, as this principle is perceived as the basis of the trading system. But if you play smart, it can be very profitable. Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Al
ValetTrader AUDCAD
Alexandr Samonii
Experts
ValetTrader AUDCAD Stable Trading Instead of Chasing Fast Wealth ValetTrader AUDCAD is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, created for consistent long-term capital management. Its purpose is not to demonstrate extreme returns over a few weeks, but to seek a reasonable balance between profitability, trading exposure, and risk. ValetTrader is designed for traders who want to use automated trading without constant intervention, manual adjustment of dozens of parameters, or endless
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to identify the best moment to open the TRADE (LONG + SHORT)
Prime Trend Master
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
Experts
LIMITED FREE RELEASE This Expert Advisor is temporarily available free of charge. The free release may end at any time. If you decide to test it, I would greatly appreciate an honest review based on your experience with the EA. I am also particularly interested in promising parameter sets found on different symbols and timeframes. Please include the symbol, timeframe, test period, number of trades and modelling method so the results can be reproduced. I am currently working on a new Expert Advis
FREE
Scalpium X
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
You already know how challenging the financial markets can be. You have likely experienced the frustration of watching a sudden market spike trigger a stop-loss, or the stress of a single bad day erasing weeks of steady profits. It is a common cycle for retail traders, especially when trading with funded prop-firm capital. Imagine deploying an automated system that does not just seek out high-probability entries, but actively defends your equity as fiercely as a professional risk manager. When y
TheThing
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
The Thing is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, aimed at automating trading strategies across various financial instruments. It incorporates a range of configurable parameters to support different market conditions and user preferences, allowing for customization without requiring deep knowledge. This EA is structured as a high-frequency trading system, capable of generating frequent signals depending on the timeframe and instrument. Initial testing has indicated suit
SwapSurfer Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY
Daniel Boloc Olaru
Experts
Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY SwapSurfer is a high level grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered to capture high-probability structural trends on the USDJPY H1 timeframe (or any swap-giving instruments). While most retail traders are caught in the "noise," SwapSurfer uses a structural-tracking engine to identify high-probability levels and execute trades only when the momentum is confirmed, usually leaving the trade on for multiple days, collecting swap (this EA does not sell short, o
Quantina Forex News Trader
Quantina Intelligence Limited
Experts
1.   Automatic News Event Downloads : Seamlessly fetches the latest news events to keep you informed. 2.   Automatic Server Time Adjustments : Adjusts the server time automatically to ensure accurate trading sessions. 3.   Multi-Currency Pair Trading : Trade multiple currency pairs using a single Expert Advisor (EA) on one chart for enhanced efficiency. 4.   Pre-Trade Impact Detector : Detects potential market impacts before executing trades, helping to mitigate risks. 5.   Conditional Partial
Alligator Heiken Gold M5
Pedro Salar Montoro
Experts
Alligator Heiken Gold M5 es un Asesor Experto de seguimiento de tendencias desarrollado principalmente para XAUUSD / GOLD en MetaTrader 5. Su lógica se basa en el archivo original ALLIGATOR_RSI_HEIKEN_PRO_V2_M5_PANEL, utilizando un marco temporal de señal M5 y un contexto de tendencia H1. El sistema combina la alineación Alligator, el filtrado RSI, la confirmación de velas Heiken Ashi y un marco de protección diseñado para el trading disciplinado. CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES - Diseñado para
Swing Starter MT5
Lorenzo Albanese
5 (1)
Experts
Swing Starter EA NOTE: Use on H1 for best results! LAUNCH PROMO : We want to sell our products at an affordable price, so that more people can benefit from their potential. No urgency or hurry! However, to celebrate the launch of our first EA, we provide a 75% DISCOUNT! Take this chance: - 50$ for the first 10 COPIES Then, FINAL PRICE of 190 $ Feel Free to contact me for more information or questions:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/albaneselorenzo/ Also add me as a friend to receive faster suppo
Calendar Edge EURO
Dr. Pieter Mergenthaler
Experts
Prop Firm Ready — 25% Discount on Darwinex Zero → DWZ2347430MGM What Makes This EA Different Most EAs on this marketplace look impressive — until they don't. Grid systems, martingale, and high-leverage momentum bots produce spectacular equity curves right up to the point they blow an account. Calendar Edge EUR is built on a different principle entirely. It trades statistically validated seasonal price patterns across all 7 liquid EUR currency pairs simultaneously — EURUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, EURAUD
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.6 (40)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (144)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.43 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
More from author
Bear
Fatme Othman Goehringer
Experts
2 copies left at $100                                                                                     Next price - - > $150                                                              **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**   Introduction: Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day? Did you spent hours of
Leopard MM
Fatme Othman Goehringer
Experts
4 copies left at $100                                                                                     Next price - - > $150                                                              **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**   Introduction: Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day? Did you spent hours of
Lizard MT
Fatme Othman Goehringer
Experts
5 copies left at $70                                                                                     Next price - - > $100                                                              **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**                                               Introduction: Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands o
Bear MT5
Fatme Othman Goehringer
Experts
4 copies left at $100                                                                                     Next price - - > $150                                                              **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**   Introduction: Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day? Did you spent hours of
Leopard MM MT5
Fatme Othman Goehringer
Experts
3 copies left at $100                                                                                     Next price - - > $150                                                              **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**   Introduction: Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day? Did you spent hours of
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review