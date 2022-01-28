Master 5 Scalper

Hi traders, especially scalpers
this time I introduce a special indicator for scalpers on a 5 minute time frame

This indicator is expected to be helpful for beginners who are confused about looking for a scalper indicator that is easy to understand

ok go ahead

This indicator only runs on a 5 minute time frame

This indicator is also able to provide notifications to traders via mobile by entering MQID on your trading platform

This indicator uses the modified stochastic oscillator method

in today's update, the indicator can provide notifications based on the trend of the moving average indicator
to get more accurate results
use 5 minute time frame, pivot point indicator (Fibonacci), and Bollinger bands (period 120)

so if this indicator provides a notification, we will determine whether the price is worth buying or selling

We do not guarantee 100% profit

tips and tricks

-When the moving average trend rises, wait for the buy notification

-When the moving average trend goes down, wait for the sell notification

-Take a profit of over 50 points

-Do not trade if the price is in the middle between the pivot point line and the resistance/support line

-wait until the price approaches the pivot point/resistance/support line

-Do not transact when there will be forex news with high impact

# how to become a scalper

# how to scalper 5 minutes

# how to scalper 5 minute time frame

# how to profit using the scalper technique


