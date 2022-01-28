Master 5 Scalper
- Indicators
- Destian Tri Handoko
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 31 January 2022
- Activations: 5
This indicator is also able to provide notifications to traders via mobile by entering MQID on your trading platform
This indicator uses the modified stochastic oscillator method
so if this indicator provides a notification, we will determine whether the price is worth buying or selling
We do not guarantee 100% profit
tips and tricks
-When the moving average trend rises, wait for the buy notification
-When the moving average trend goes down, wait for the sell notification
-Take a profit of over 50 points
-Do not trade if the price is in the middle between the pivot point line and the resistance/support line
-wait until the price approaches the pivot point/resistance/support line
-Do not transact when there will be forex news with high impact
