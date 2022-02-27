LL Toolkit EA

UPDATE 1.1 IS OUT - PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT

LL Toolkit EA is a very useful tool that will help your trading operation.


I have put together all the tools that are most useful to me during my trading sessions, also including some functions that are not natively included on MT5 such as the button to instantly   close all positions, the one to   lock open positions, the one to close and   reverse, the one to   reduce the volume of the lots to the established percentage. LL Toolkit EA   works on the symbol of the chart where it's loaded, showing its statistics and intervening only on the selected symbol.

Here are all the features included in the panel:

- Status: shows the operation of the symbol, whether there are open operations or not;
- Profit/Loss: the profit loss of the open trades of the selected symbol;
- Equity Change %: calculates the percentage increase or decrease of the equity on balance, always referring to the trades of the selected symbol;
- Open Lots: monitors the number of the sum of open lots on the selected symbol;
- Positions Count: counts the number of open positions on the selected symbol;

And here are the quick functions assigned to the buttons:

- the first row includes the Sell and Buy buttons, between them you will find a field where you can enter the size of the lots for opening orders;
- the second row includes the buttons for placing pending orders, respectively of the Limit and Stop type, in the center of the four buttons you
 will find the field where you can enter the distance in points from the current price in which to place pending orders;
- the third line includes three important functions not included natively on MT5, let's see them in order together: 

  1. the Lock button opens a trade in the opposite direction to the one opened with the same number of lots, effectively blocking the profit or loss. it can be useful in some phases of very high DD to take time and reflect, or to block the profit before an important news. if there are more trades, the EA calculates the sum of the lots of all the positions and opens an equal and opposite one.
  2. the Close button instantly closes all the open positions of the selected symbol. A simple function, but not included in MT5, which forces you to close each position individually. Useful for closing many positions in a short time.
  3. the Reverse button closes the open position of the selected symbol and opens one of the opposite sign with the same volume. As for the Lock function, in case of multiple trades the EA calculates the sum of the lots of the open positions.
- the fourth line shows the Partial Closure button, another useful feature often not used on MT5. When the button is pressed, all the open positions of the selected symbol are reduced by the percentage indicated in the adjacent field. You can modify the percentage as you wish with whole numbers and reduce the volume of your lots at any time with a simple click. Very useful function to halve the positions and put in protection.
-the fifth line presents the Breakeven and Trailing functions.
The Breakeven button sets the SL of the positions on the entry price, in case of multiple open positions, the EA calculates the average opening price in order to keep them all safe.
The Trailing button, on the other hand, if pressed, activates a trailing stop at the desired distance in points, which can be modified in the field immediately next to it. As for the Breakeven function, in the case of multiple open positions, the EA also calculates the average stop price for Trailing.

If you like my EA please support me by leaving a review. Further updates with new features are expected soon. Stay tuned


