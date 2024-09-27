LL High Frequency HFT EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for ultra-fast trade execution and rapid position management.

The EA features a proprietary optimized execution engine capable of opening multiple positions in very short timeframes and closing all trades instantly through a block-based exit logic (not loop-based), reducing latency and improving reaction speed in high-frequency environments.

This system is designed for active traders who want full control over direction and risk management.

Ultra-fast position opening

Instant block closing system

Global Take Profit & Stop Loss in account currency

Trailing Stop management

Max Orders control

Minimum distance between orders

Free Margin protection

Time filter for opening new trades

Magic Number support

On-chart control buttons (Close All, Pause/Resume)

Lightweight dashboard panel

The EA can operate in:

Auto Mode (internal trend logic)

Buy Only

Sell Only

Manual Direction Selection

The internal trend detection system is proprietary and optimized for fast directional filtering without adding execution latency.

This is not a “set and forget” robot.

It is designed for supervised use and short-term trading phases.

Due to the block closing system, the EA may close all open positions on the account. It must therefore be used alone on the trading account.

Backtesting is possible but indicative, as performance depends on direction selection and active management.

Select direction based on higher timeframe trend (H1 or D1 recommended).

Adjust distance between orders according to desired frequency.

Calibrate Lot Size, Max Orders and TP/SL carefully according to risk profile.