LL High Frequency HFT EA

4

LL High Frequency HFT EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for ultra-fast trade execution and rapid position management.

The EA features a proprietary optimized execution engine capable of opening multiple positions in very short timeframes and closing all trades instantly through a block-based exit logic (not loop-based), reducing latency and improving reaction speed in high-frequency environments.

This system is designed for active traders who want full control over direction and risk management.

Key Features

  • Ultra-fast position opening

  • Instant block closing system

  • Global Take Profit & Stop Loss in account currency

  • Trailing Stop management

  • Max Orders control

  • Minimum distance between orders

  • Free Margin protection

  • Time filter for opening new trades

  • Magic Number support

  • On-chart control buttons (Close All, Pause/Resume)

  • Lightweight dashboard panel

Trading Logic

The EA can operate in:

  • Auto Mode (internal trend logic)

  • Buy Only

  • Sell Only

  • Manual Direction Selection

The internal trend detection system is proprietary and optimized for fast directional filtering without adding execution latency.

Important Notes

  • This is not a “set and forget” robot.

  • It is designed for supervised use and short-term trading phases.

  • Due to the block closing system, the EA may close all open positions on the account. It must therefore be used alone on the trading account.

Backtesting is possible but indicative, as performance depends on direction selection and active management.

Recommended Use

  • Select direction based on higher timeframe trend (H1 or D1 recommended).

  • Adjust distance between orders according to desired frequency.

  • Calibrate Lot Size, Max Orders and TP/SL carefully according to risk profile.

High-frequency systems can generate high returns but also high risk. Proper risk management is essential.

Reviews 4
James Huh
75
James Huh 2025.04.28 19:07 
 

The best high-frequency trading EA for automated Forex trading on MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 should be your top priority. LL High-Frequency HFT EA stands as the ultimate solution for traders who want precise market execution speed along with sustained micro-level profits. The algorithmic trading software ranks as a top solution in 2025 by delivering sub-millisecond order execution from co-location-ready nodes and sophisticated scalping robot functionality which makes it the best Forex EA 2025 for retail and professional traders.

This automated Forex EA operates through multiple strategy layers which integrate statistical arbitrage with fast micro-scalping methods. The neural network noise filter continuously analyzes live tick data to detect actual price opportunities while removing false breakouts and market "noise". Every trading operation includes built-in dynamic risk management features that use ATR-based position sizing to modify lot sizes based on market volatility and include graduated trailing stops for small win protection and a "circuit breaker" pause function to protect your capital during market extremes. The audit-ready CSV/Excel export logs enable easy performance verification which suits both prop-firm assessments and personal tracking needs.

The performance results of LL HFT EA serve as the proof you need to trust its system. The five-year historical tick data analysis yields a win rate above 68 % along with a Sharpe ratio greater than 2.1. Independent live account forward testing shows returns ranging from 0.2 % to 0.5 % per day and maximum drawdowns below 5 %. This trading bot functions as the primary scalping robot for MT4 and MT5 platforms because it provides robust performance metrics and maintains high transparency and reliability.

Operation is remarkably straightforward. Once you install the one-click MetaTrader 4 or MT5 installer or connect through FIX-protocol for institutional accounts a clear dashboard shows active positions and real-time performance curves as well as latency metrics.

You’re never alone in this journey. The "vision docs" released every quarter reveal future development plans that include crypto and index support and mobile app monitoring while 24/7 Slack-based priority support responds to questions within one hour.

The high-frequency trading robot market operates in an environment where each microsecond alongside every pip represents a crucial element for success. The LL High-Frequency HFT EA provides exceptional low-latency trading capabilities together with machine-learning algorithms and risk management systems which positions it as the top Forex robot for 2025.

Juan Guirao
295
Juan Guirao 2024.10.23 15:54 
 

This EA is a solid tool. It does exactly what the seller promises and it can definitely make money, if you take the time to learn how to handle it. The support I have received is absolutely brilliant, outstanding. I am recommending this EA to my trading friends.

Philipp Hermann
1643
Philipp Hermann 2024.10.09 18:45 
 

If you know how to handle this bot, it’s an perfect atm. It prints money in a fast way. I really like how fast it acts. Trades close immediately and all together. No big slippage from the bots side. I also appreciate the support from the developer. He is very kind and helpful. All in all a very good work

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chpol8 POL
2800
chpol8 POL 2025.05.16 16:08 
 

Stay away! It destroyed all other trades!! Scam till fraud

REPLY:

You admit you destroyed an account. It will be good argument in court.

What is the reason to close all other trades? Foolish. You had to inform the people willing to purchase with CAPITALS.

Why use only your program? How smart you are?!!

And the punishment. You're ruining our account. Your program and your stupid idea of not using other programs is destroying accounts.

SL exists to protect the account from having l?rge losses if the trend is against it.

We could not imagine that a stupid program would close all other programs and close positions without warning.

Paranoid!!!

DANGEROUS GARBAGE.

You say. "Due to the behavior being related to the nature of the Instant Close code which acts in block and not in loop, the EA is able to close all open positions in the account (even those opened manually or by other EA)". THAT SHOULD HAPPEN ONLY IN TP.

In addition to being incompetent, you're also an arrogant and an uneducated man.

I am a lawyer.

Scam and fraud.

Challenge. Submit a lawsuit against me. And I submit a lawsuit against you.

A piece of Advice.

Get out from MQL5. MQL5 does not like foolish, failed programs.

Don't even make a garbage program for losers!!!

Get out from MQL5!!! You expose it and you are exposed.

PS. If we buy EAs like this it is certain that we will forget about trading.

REPLY 2. I bought it because I did not that your EA was idiotic and paranoid. Noone warned me about that (You should do that as a seller prior the selling and purchasing).

I hope others are less idiots than me. And yes, give me legal advices. Perhaps will be less foolish than your EA.

PS2. My advice. Please create an EA that will close in loop or in block only TP positions or at breakeven.Otherwise your EAs are EXTREMELY DANGEROUS for traders' wealth.

agvice 3. Name your EA "Freddy Krueger, The nightmare" of other EAs and of traders' assets.

You seem polite but you wrote not to trade again.

I use a lot of EAs because other EA is good in XAUUSD, other in USDJPY, GBPUSD etc.

I lost 14,000 euros from one account and 8,000 from another in less than a minute!! I tried very hard in agony to save the blowing up of my two accounts.

The information, of course, was added after that.

Leopoldo Licari
2292
Reply from developer Leopoldo Licari 2025.05.21 07:51
“ Due to the behavior being related to the nature of the Instant Close code which acts in block and not in loop, the EA is able to close all open positions in the account (even those opened manually or by other EA).
It is therefore necessary to use LL HFT EA alone and without other open positions.”
You used the EA with other open trades, it is clearly written in the product description to use the EA alone and without other open trades.
Your words are very aggressive towards me.
James Huh
75
James Huh 2025.04.28 19:07 
 

The best high-frequency trading EA for automated Forex trading on MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 should be your top priority. LL High-Frequency HFT EA stands as the ultimate solution for traders who want precise market execution speed along with sustained micro-level profits. The algorithmic trading software ranks as a top solution in 2025 by delivering sub-millisecond order execution from co-location-ready nodes and sophisticated scalping robot functionality which makes it the best Forex EA 2025 for retail and professional traders.

This automated Forex EA operates through multiple strategy layers which integrate statistical arbitrage with fast micro-scalping methods. The neural network noise filter continuously analyzes live tick data to detect actual price opportunities while removing false breakouts and market "noise". Every trading operation includes built-in dynamic risk management features that use ATR-based position sizing to modify lot sizes based on market volatility and include graduated trailing stops for small win protection and a "circuit breaker" pause function to protect your capital during market extremes. The audit-ready CSV/Excel export logs enable easy performance verification which suits both prop-firm assessments and personal tracking needs.

The performance results of LL HFT EA serve as the proof you need to trust its system. The five-year historical tick data analysis yields a win rate above 68 % along with a Sharpe ratio greater than 2.1. Independent live account forward testing shows returns ranging from 0.2 % to 0.5 % per day and maximum drawdowns below 5 %. This trading bot functions as the primary scalping robot for MT4 and MT5 platforms because it provides robust performance metrics and maintains high transparency and reliability.

Operation is remarkably straightforward. Once you install the one-click MetaTrader 4 or MT5 installer or connect through FIX-protocol for institutional accounts a clear dashboard shows active positions and real-time performance curves as well as latency metrics.

You’re never alone in this journey. The "vision docs" released every quarter reveal future development plans that include crypto and index support and mobile app monitoring while 24/7 Slack-based priority support responds to questions within one hour.

The high-frequency trading robot market operates in an environment where each microsecond alongside every pip represents a crucial element for success. The LL High-Frequency HFT EA provides exceptional low-latency trading capabilities together with machine-learning algorithms and risk management systems which positions it as the top Forex robot for 2025.

Juan Guirao
295
Juan Guirao 2024.10.23 15:54 
 

This EA is a solid tool. It does exactly what the seller promises and it can definitely make money, if you take the time to learn how to handle it. The support I have received is absolutely brilliant, outstanding. I am recommending this EA to my trading friends.

Philipp Hermann
1643
Philipp Hermann 2024.10.09 18:45 
 

If you know how to handle this bot, it’s an perfect atm. It prints money in a fast way. I really like how fast it acts. Trades close immediately and all together. No big slippage from the bots side. I also appreciate the support from the developer. He is very kind and helpful. All in all a very good work

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