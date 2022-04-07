LL Hedge EA MT5

LL Hedge EA is a structured hedge recovery system for MT5 designed for controlled drawdown and stable execution.

Built for disciplined traders who prioritize risk control over aggressive exposure.Engine optimized with centralized position cache to reduce CPU load and improve execution efficiency.Suitable for:• Traders familiar with hedge strategies• VPS users seeking stable execution• Users who understand lot and risk control

🔹 Core Features

✔ Dynamic hedge recovery logic

✔ Virtual Take Profit system

✔ Progressive lot management

✔ Volume limit protection (broker compliant)

✔ Stable lot reset after cycle close

✔ Optimized position cache engine (low CPU usage)

🔹 Trading Logic

The EA uses a structured hedge approach:

• Initial stable entry logic

• Progressive recovery based on market movement

• Virtual TP management per cycle

• Automatic cycle reset after full close

The system is designed to avoid unnecessary calculations and maintain efficient execution even on VPS environments.

🔹 Risk Disclaimer (important for long-term reputation)

This is a hedge recovery system.

Proper lot sizing and risk control are essential.

The EA does not guarantee profits and should be used with responsible risk management.

🔹 Recommended Usage

Default set is optimized for XAUUSD M5.

Best performance achieved with disciplined lot settings and controlled exposure.

🆕 Trading Modes

Version 5.5 introduces four selectable operating modes:

Auto

Fully automated trading with fixed Take Profit defined by the user.

Auto ATR

Fully automated trading with dynamic Take Profit calculated using ATR (14), adapting to current market volatility.

Manual

Manual entries via dashboard buttons with fixed Take Profit.

No automatic first entry.

Manual ATR

Manual entries with dynamic ATR-based Take Profit.

All manual trades respect the trading session filter.

🎛 Integrated Dashboard

The EA includes an optimized control panel with:

BUY and SELL buttons

Pause / Resume control

Close All positions button

Real-time status display: ACTIVE OUT OF SESSION WAITING SIGNAL

Daily profit display with account currency symbol

Visual TP and BE levels on chart

The interface is lightweight and VPS optimized.

⚡ Performance Optimization

Optimized OnTick structure for reduced CPU usage

Position cache system to minimize internal loops

Timed UI updates to avoid unnecessary refresh

Instant multi-position closure with MagicNumber filtering

Designed for stability even when running on multiple charts.

🛡 Risk Management Features

Equity Hard Stop (percentage-based drawdown control)

Minimum Free Margin protection

Maximum orders per cycle

Trading session time filter

Optional “Trade only on new bar” function

Full control over exposure and trading behavior.

⚙ Take Profit Options

Fixed TP (user defined)

ATR-based dynamic TP

Allows adaptation to different market conditions without changing core parameters.