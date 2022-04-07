LL Hedge EA MT5

4.83

LL Hedge EA is a structured hedge recovery system for MT5 designed for controlled drawdown and stable execution.

Built for disciplined traders who prioritize risk control over aggressive exposure.
Engine optimized with centralized position cache to reduce CPU load and improve execution efficiency.

Suitable for:
• Traders familiar with hedge strategies
• VPS users seeking stable execution
• Users who understand lot and risk control

🔹 Core Features

  • ✔ Dynamic hedge recovery logic

  • ✔ Virtual Take Profit system

  • ✔ Progressive lot management

  • ✔ Volume limit protection (broker compliant)

  • ✔ Stable lot reset after cycle close

  • ✔ Optimized position cache engine (low CPU usage)

🔹 Trading Logic

The EA uses a structured hedge approach:

• Initial stable entry logic
• Progressive recovery based on market movement
• Virtual TP management per cycle
• Automatic cycle reset after full close

The system is designed to avoid unnecessary calculations and maintain efficient execution even on VPS environments.

🔹 Risk Disclaimer (important for long-term reputation)

This is a hedge recovery system.
Proper lot sizing and risk control are essential.

The EA does not guarantee profits and should be used with responsible risk management.

🔹 Recommended Usage

Default set is optimized for XAUUSD M5.

    Best performance achieved with disciplined lot settings and controlled exposure.

    🆕 Trading Modes

    Version 5.5 introduces four selectable operating modes:

    Auto

    Fully automated trading with fixed Take Profit defined by the user.

    Auto ATR

    Fully automated trading with dynamic Take Profit calculated using ATR (14), adapting to current market volatility.

    Manual

    Manual entries via dashboard buttons with fixed Take Profit.
    No automatic first entry.

    Manual ATR

    Manual entries with dynamic ATR-based Take Profit.

    All manual trades respect the trading session filter.

    🎛 Integrated Dashboard

    The EA includes an optimized control panel with:

    • BUY and SELL buttons

    • Pause / Resume control

    • Close All positions button

    • Real-time status display:

      • ACTIVE

      • OUT OF SESSION

      • WAITING SIGNAL

    • Daily profit display with account currency symbol

    • Visual TP and BE levels on chart

    The interface is lightweight and VPS optimized.

    ⚡ Performance Optimization

    • Optimized OnTick structure for reduced CPU usage

    • Position cache system to minimize internal loops

    • Timed UI updates to avoid unnecessary refresh

    • Instant multi-position closure with MagicNumber filtering

    Designed for stability even when running on multiple charts.

    🛡 Risk Management Features

    • Equity Hard Stop (percentage-based drawdown control)

    • Minimum Free Margin protection

    • Maximum orders per cycle

    • Trading session time filter

    • Optional “Trade only on new bar” function

    Full control over exposure and trading behavior.

    ⚙ Take Profit Options

    • Fixed TP (user defined)

    • ATR-based dynamic TP

    Allows adaptation to different market conditions without changing core parameters.

    Important

    This product does not guarantee profits.
    Automated trading involves risk, especially when using multi-position or progressive lot strategies.
    Always test on demo before using on a live account.




        Reviews 7
        Porponth Sichanugrist
        107
        Porponth Sichanugrist 2026.07.17 22:30 
         

        I have started using this EA again after version upgrading. It works since this time EA closes all orders together at once. EA can make good profit with optimized setting. The support is also very good.

        Sivakashi
        345
        Sivakashi 2025.09.18 16:29 
         

        Excellent Hedging EA for Gold!, This is a powerful and effective hedging EA. I'm very satisfied with its performance so far on a 10k cent account, trading Gold on the M15 timeframe.

        Summer B
        471
        Summer B 2024.05.13 09:18 
         

        Good tool, simplicity and efficiency combined, works well, and the the support has been great.

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        Leopoldo Licari
        3 (3)
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        Porponth Sichanugrist
        107
        Porponth Sichanugrist 2026.07.17 22:30 
         

        I have started using this EA again after version upgrading. It works since this time EA closes all orders together at once. EA can make good profit with optimized setting. The support is also very good.

        Denis Cotoman
        38
        Denis Cotoman 2026.04.22 22:27 
         

        nothing special to be honest, doesn't worth the money. Used all the advised settings and for almost for 3 weeks was watching how the demo acc was just going down and down .. Maybe one max 2 days a week on plus and 3 days thick minus.. would never trust this ea real money ..

        Leopoldo Licari
        2291
        Reply from developer Leopoldo Licari 2026.05.01 05:00
        Hi, thanks for sharing your experience. Can I ask what setup you used and on what instrument? So we can better understand what went wrong, you can send them via PM or comment. Thanks again.
        Sivakashi
        345
        Sivakashi 2025.09.18 16:29 
         

        Excellent Hedging EA for Gold!, This is a powerful and effective hedging EA. I'm very satisfied with its performance so far on a 10k cent account, trading Gold on the M15 timeframe.

        Summer B
        471
        Summer B 2024.05.13 09:18 
         

        Good tool, simplicity and efficiency combined, works well, and the the support has been great.

        TradeBuddy_FCC
        21
        TradeBuddy_FCC 2023.09.14 12:24 
         

        I am very happy with this EA! It has amazing support that helped me set it up easily and adjust it to my own risk level. I have never experienced such personal and attentive service before. I am currently testing the EA on a demo account and the performance is great so far. It also helps me with manual trading, making sure I don't lose any trade with the right settings and MM. I highly recommend it!

        Robert Gregory Tiddy
        3288
        Robert Gregory Tiddy 2023.03.17 06:29 
         

        Excellent product and very flexible, good performance :D Keep it up!

        64163493
        21
        64163493 2022.11.21 00:43 
         

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