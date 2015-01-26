MarkerElliottWave
- Utilities
- Vladimir Korotkikh
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 June 2019
- Activations: 7
MarkerElliottWave is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a font of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the indicator. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! MarkerElliottWave will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves.
A good tool. However, not having an option to move the panel to different locations on the chart is a problem. Hence my reason for giving it 4 stars rather than 5. When this is corrected, I will give this indicator a higher rating.