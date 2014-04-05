RegrsReal

Realization of the regression channel on МetaТrader 5, with real residual image of the lines.

The regression channel itself consists of two lines equidistant above and below the regression trend line. The distance between the channel boundaries and the regression line is equal to the deviation of the maximum closing price from the regression line, only this definition corresponds to the most recent regression points. As everyone noticed, the lines of the regression channel are redrawn with each bar, only the freshest points remain relevant, as a result, the drawn channel does not correspond to reality in history. In order to see the real state of regression over time, it is necessary to display on the graph not constantly redrawing regression lines, but at each point to display the actual state at the corresponding moment in time. This is the main difference between the indicator and ordinary regression.
