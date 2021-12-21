Jim Dim

Newly developed by Jim Dim, just try this tool.

A bot that can really do what a trader needs, both a professional and a beginner. The bot can, with minimal risk settings, go through the entire history of EURUSD with a minimal drawdown (below 3%), which will satisfy the requirements of the most conservative trader in terms of risk. As you know, there is a rule to risk no more than 2-3 percent. This bot follows this rule. But in the event of force majeure, there is a stop at a loss of capital of more than 3.7% (for settings of work with minimal risk).

In general, there are 8 levels of risk from minimum to maximum, the user can choose any level. For users who like to take risks and are ready to take 20% risk, there are settings with maximum risk, just set the RiskMM field to maximum risk mode and that's it.

Note on the relatively high level of critical drawdown, with minimal risk it will be 3.7%. At a maximum of 29.6%. The calculation algorithm is as follows - each next level increases the critical stop by a multiplier to the previous one. If Coefficient Equity Risk is set to 3.7% in the settings, this means: risk level MIN = 3.7%, LEVEL1 = 7.4%, LEVEL3 = 11.1% ... MAX = 29.6%.

The bot traverses the history on real ticks all the way at any risk level!

No settings needed, just use the default settings.

All drawdown values ​​are indicated subject to an initial deposit of $ 10,000.


The user must comply with the following rules:
  • Working pair EURUSD and only it.
  • Working period H1
  • Spread is less than 20 pips for 5-digit quotes, and less than 2 pips for 4-digit quotes.
  • Leverage 1: 100.
  • Always keep the EA on when a series of orders is open!
  • Do not trade manually on the capital controlled by the bot, when the bot is enabled!
  • Minimum deposit: $ 1000 nominal $ 10,000, the closer the deposit is to the nominal, the more it will correspond to the declared drawdown.
  • Trade with minimal risks Coefficient Equity Ris = MIN!
Bot advantages:
  • It does not use a grid or martingale, that is, it is safe for trading.
  • Has a mandatory drawdown stop! An adaptive risk management system and a deposit protection system.
  • The bot does not open more than 5 orders in one service and in one direction.
  • The bot works equally well with netting accounts and hedging accounts.
  • The trading system can simultaneously trade in two directions if the account is of the hedging type.
  • The Expert Advisor passes all types of testing throughout its history for the specified currency pair.
  • the expert system is tested with different delay values, it works in fully automatic mode!
  • Optimal indicators have been selected.
  • Stops and trailing stops work for a general position and not for a separate order, regardless of buy and sell orders.
Features:
  • The concept of breakeven is used for a series of orders (total position), two independent systems for both buy and sell.
  • The built-in scalping technique on fast candles works like a scalpel during sharp price movements.
  • Built-in module for self-adjusting indicator processing, trained for EURUSD.
  • How to test a trading system?
  • To test the trading system, first set all the tester parameters as shown in the screenshot.
  • The testing model can be any, both open prices and control points or all ticks, or using real ticks.
  • You can test the testing interval on the EURUSD pair and the H1 timeframe on the entire history of this pair.


