Separate Chart Symbol
- Indicators
- Tretyakov Rostyslav
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 5 January 2025
- Activations: 10
The indicator creates a subwindow with the chart of the symbol selected in the settings.
Currency pair
Shows the high and low levels of the specified number of bars.
Period resistance & support
Resizable available
Width resistance & support
Available history limitation for display
Month limiting history / false-all available
Color customization available
Bullish candle & resistance color
Bearish candle & support color
Bars & Bid line color
Displays pop-up windows with information about each candle.
