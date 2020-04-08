Price Ratio

Oscillator MTF & NRP


The indicator calculates the price ratio between two timeframes

Selecting timeframes in the settings

First timeframe for analysis
Second timeframe for analysis

The oscillator shows the change in the price ratio
Calculates support and resistance levels and shows them on the chart
Displays pop-up windows with the price of the current level

I found a bearish pattern for myself (fig. №1)
and a bullish pattern (fig. №2)
You can find patterns to your liking
Can be used to determine support and resistance levels in your strategy (fig. №3)

Available to disable the display of levels

Show signal trend lines

Working time setting available

Hour of time to start showing  trend lines
Hour of time to end showing  trend lines

Available history limitation for displaying oscillator and levels

Month limiting history / false-all available

Resizable available

Width Histogram & lines

Color customization available

Color Histogram & lines UP

Color Histogram & lines DN


