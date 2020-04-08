Oscillator

MTF & NRP



The indicator calculates the price ratio between two timeframes



Selecting timeframes in the settings

First timeframe for analysis

Second timeframe for analysis



The oscillator shows the change in the price ratio

Calculates support and resistance levels and shows them on the chart

Displays pop-up windows with the price of the current level



I found a bearish pattern for myself (fig. №1)

and a bullish pattern (fig. №2)

You can find patterns to your liking

Can be used to determine support and resistance levels in your strategy (fig. №3)



Available to disable the display of levels

Show signal trend lines

Working time setting available

Hour of time to start showing trend lines

Hour of time to end showing trend lines

Available history limitation for displaying oscillator and levels

Month limiting history / false-all available

Resizable available

Width Histogram & lines

Color customization available



Color Histogram & lines UP



Color Histogram & lines DN