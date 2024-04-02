GoldSupreme

  • Experts
  • Sihan Shabani
    Sihan Shabani

    Sihan Shabani

    My name is Sihan Shabani, and I am an algorithmic trader with a deep passion for quantitative analysis and a foundation in computer engineering. During my three years at a leading trading firm, I've refined my ability to optimize market strategies, constantly striving to surpass performance
  • Version: 1.5
  • Updated: 2 April 2024
  • Activations: 15

GoldSupreme is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). Using a combination of advanced technical indicators and rigorous selection criteria, GoldSupreme aims to identify only the best trading opportunities in gold, optimizing profit potential while minimizing risk.

Key Features:

  1. Selection of the Best Trades: GoldSupreme employs a set of technical indicators, including exponential moving averages (EMA), stochastic oscillators, and Bollinger Bands, to pinpoint the best market conditions. Through an advanced selection algorithm, the EA determines trading opportunities with the highest potential for success.

  2. Risk Management: GoldSupreme includes an integrated risk management system that automatically adjusts position sizes based on market volatility and available capital. This helps protect the investor's capital during periods of market instability and maximizes profits during favorable phases.

  3. Advanced Backtesting: Before entering a position, GoldSupreme conducts rigorous backtesting on historical data to assess the potential performance of the strategy in different market conditions. This approach allows the EA to adapt and improve over time, ensuring greater robustness and reliability in real trading.

  4. Precise Execution and Speed: GoldSupreme is designed to execute trades quickly and efficiently, maximizing the best trading opportunities. The EA can execute orders with millimeter precision, ensuring optimal entry and exit from positions.

Benefits:

  • Reduced Emotionality: By removing the emotional aspect from the decision-making process, GoldSupreme helps investors maintain a disciplined and rational mindset, essential for success in gold trading.

  • Profit Maximization: By identifying only the best trading opportunities, GoldSupreme aims to maximize overall profits in the long run, allowing investors to fully exploit the potential of the gold market.

  • Risk Reduction: With its solid risk management and accurate trade selection, GoldSupreme helps protect investors' capital from excessive losses during periods of extreme volatility.

In summary, GoldSupreme represents a powerful solution for investors looking to access the gold market efficiently, reliably, and profitably, leveraging the best trading opportunities available.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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GoldSupreme Essentials is a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for navigating the complexities of the gold market (XAUUSD). Utilizing a blend of advanced technical indicators and stringent selection criteria, GoldSupreme Essentials is engineered to sift through market noise and pinpoint optimal trading opportunities in gold, ensuring maximum profit potential while mitigating risk. Key Features: Selective Trade Execution: GoldSupreme Essentials harnesses a suite of technical indica
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