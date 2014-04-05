Flat Control MT5

The indicator defines a trading corridor, a flat market, and corrections.



Allows you to compare the significance of different flat and trend areas (by time of existence and by volatility). This makes it possible to assess the market cycle and its mood at a glance.

That is, how long does the flat last on average, and how long is the trend and what kind of volatility they have in points.



As a rule, the longer the flat lasts, the more likely it is to accumulate the potential for a strong movement.



The indicator does not redraw.

The indicator does not require adjustment.