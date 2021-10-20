Auto3M Pro MT5

3.33
📘 Strategy Card: Auto 3M Pro MT5

Strategy Name:

🎯 Auto 3M Pro MT5 – Trend-following strategy powered by Linear Regression and Multi-Indicator confirmation

🔍 Core Strategy

Cogo Hunter focuses on long-term trend analysis using Linear Regression combined with powerful technical indicators:

  • ✅ EMA + SMA – Trend filtering
  • ✅ MACD + RSI – Entry signal confirmation
  • ✅ SAR + Fractals – Trend validation
  • ✅ ATR – Dynamic SL/TP management
  • 📌 CCI – Momentum insights
  • 📌 A/D – Volume-based strength

⚙️ Risk Management System

  • 🔁 Trailing Stop to secure profit
  • 💰 Dynamic Lot Size or Manual Lot (can disable MM)
  • 📉 Daily SL and Equity Lock
  • 🔐 Protection from overtrading and noise

📊 Backtest Stats (Timeframe: D1)

  • 🏹 Win Rate: 75.74%
  • 💪 Max Drawdown: 19.30%
  • 💰 Profit Factor: 2.51
  • 🚀 Recovery Factor: 16.71
  • ⚖️ Best pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

🕒 Recommended Timeframe:

D1 (Daily) – Reduces false signals, suitable for traders looking for stable long-term setups.

Reviews 4
Mr Maroof Khan
145
Mr Maroof Khan 2022.02.20 14:26 
 

This is a best i tested so far , hence giving it 5 start

Marcel Bühler
1460
Marcel Bühler 2021.12.27 23:48 
 

The same as with the non-pro version: with optimisation you will get perfect entries but have to handle the exits by yourself.

More from author
Auto3M Lite MT5
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
4.75 (4)
Experts
AUTO3M Lite MT5 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends. Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell The advisor Auto3M Lite MT5 can work on a VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Feature No martingale Hard stop loss and take profit for each position Use Trailing stop Delete pending order automatic by interval time Use buy stop and sell
FREE
Auto3M Lite MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
3.8 (5)
Experts
AUTO3M Lite MT4 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends. Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell The advisor Auto3M Lite MT4 can work on a VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Feature No martingale Hard stop loss and take profit for each position Trailing stop Delete pending order automatic by interval time Use buy stop and sell stop
FREE
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Experts
AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
Reply to review