Auto3M Pro MT5
- Experts
- Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
- Version: 4.97
- Updated: 1 October 2025
- Activations: 5
Strategy Name:
🎯 Auto 3M Pro MT5 – Trend-following strategy powered by Linear Regression and Multi-Indicator confirmation
🔍 Core Strategy
Cogo Hunter focuses on long-term trend analysis using Linear Regression combined with powerful technical indicators:
- ✅ EMA + SMA – Trend filtering
- ✅ MACD + RSI – Entry signal confirmation
- ✅ SAR + Fractals – Trend validation
- ✅ ATR – Dynamic SL/TP management
- 📌 CCI – Momentum insights
- 📌 A/D – Volume-based strength
⚙️ Risk Management System
- 🔁 Trailing Stop to secure profit
- 💰 Dynamic Lot Size or Manual Lot (can disable MM)
- 📉 Daily SL and Equity Lock
- 🔐 Protection from overtrading and noise
📊 Backtest Stats (Timeframe: D1)
- 🏹 Win Rate: 75.74%
- 💪 Max Drawdown: 19.30%
- 💰 Profit Factor: 2.51
- 🚀 Recovery Factor: 16.71
- ⚖️ Best pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD
🕒 Recommended Timeframe:
D1 (Daily) – Reduces false signals, suitable for traders looking for stable long-term setups.
This is a best i tested so far , hence giving it 5 start