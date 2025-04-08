VADO algorithm

This is an intra day strategy that is simple and resilient for long term use.  There are only a few parameters and the entry is triggered by price action, no indicators are needed.  The time of entry and exit will affect the performance, defaults can be used for safe and conservative trading.  Broker spreads will also affect the returns, because it is intraday, the frequency of trade is once per day per pair.  Do try out the backtest and forward test to verify the results.

No grid or martingale or multi leverage.  The stops are tighter than the profit targets.  Full logic and algorithm here https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DD4KMP1&nbsp;

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