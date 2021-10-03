Elder Ray Indicator Free
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
"Elder Ray" or "Ray" indicator is based on the Dr. Alexander Elder's oscillators: Bulls & Bears Power. Both of them works with an EMA. This indicator is used by traders to identify divergence, market directions and more... Dr. Elder's method generally uses a 13-day EMA Period but this can be modified based on your personal demand.
The calculations are:
- Bulls Power= high candle - EMA close
- Bears Poder= low candle - EMA close
- Lime line represents Bulls Power and OrangeRed line, shows Bears Power.