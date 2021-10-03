Elder Ray Indicator Free

"Elder Ray" or "Ray" indicator is based on the Dr. Alexander Elder's oscillators: Bulls & Bears Power. Both of them works with an EMA. This indicator is used by traders to identify divergence, market directions and more... Dr. Elder's method generally uses a 13-day EMA Period but this can be modified based on your personal demand. 

The calculations are: 

  • Bulls Power= high candle - EMA close
  • Bears Poder= low candle - EMA close
  • Lime line represents Bulls Power and OrangeRed line, shows Bears Power.

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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TerminatorTrades
Uriel Alfredo Evia Canche
Utilities
"Terminator Trades " EA robot, built on the powerful MQ5 code,  is designed to simplify the process of closing your positions and pending orders. You can adjust if you want close all the trades or by specific symbols. With just a single click on a button, you can efficiently manage your current positions, ensuring that you never miss an opportunity to terminate a trade.  Close Trades , Delete Pending Orders with Terminator Trades. 
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Elder Ray ELR
Uriel Alfredo Evia Canche
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This indicator is based on Bulls and Bears oscillators, both exposed on Dr. Alexander Elder's book: "Come into my trading room". "Elder Ray" was made with the purpose of identify bulls and bears pressure in the markets. The indicator is basically the union of this two mentioned oscillators but on an efficient way to facilite getting price patterns, divergences, etc. Default parameter is EMA 13. 
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DogeBotX
Uriel Alfredo Evia Canche
Experts
DogeBot operates under various market conditions, complemented by its Martingale-based money management system. The EA employs a unique compound interest formula inspired by Ryan Jones' Position Sizing strategy, featuring an optimized Delta parameter based on the symbol and timeframe in use. While the EA performs admirably even without this incredible function, enabling Compounding unlocks its magic for exponential results, contributing to its impressive statistics. **DogeBot is ideal for long-t
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