DogeBot operates under various market conditions, complemented by its Martingale-based money management system. The EA employs a unique compound interest formula inspired by Ryan Jones' Position Sizing strategy, featuring an optimized Delta parameter based on the symbol and timeframe in use. While the EA performs admirably even without this incredible function, enabling Compounding unlocks its magic for exponential results, contributing to its impressive statistics.

**DogeBot is ideal for long-term and patient investors.**

It's noteworthy that the EA excels in several currency pairs but can truly thrive with a good Drawdown in the following: USDJPY on H1, M30, and M15, as well as EURJPY on H1 and (NEW) M15. A very low correlation between the trades of these pairs ensures a moderate level of risk.

**PORTFOLIO:** To maintain this moderate risk level, the recommended risk management strategy and time filter are as follows:

***NOVEMBER 2023 UPDATE: NEW SET ADDED TO THE PORTFOLIO:***

- ***EURJPY M15: Compounding True, Delta 800. Time filter (2) 1st: 22:00-14:00 and 2nd: 17:00-22:00 (GMT). Days Filter ON: Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday ON.***

- EURJPY H1: Compounding True, Delta 500. Time filter from 05:00-20:00 (GMT).

- USDJPY H1: Compounding True, Delta 500. Days Filter: ON: Monday-Wednesday-Thursday ON.

- USDJPY H30: Compounding True, Delta 500. Days Filter: ON: Monday-Wednesday-Thursday ON.

- USDJPY M15: Compounding True, Delta 800. Days Filter: ON: Monday-Wednesday-Thursday ON.

***The EA is programmed on GMT Time, so no need to worry about adapting the time zone; simply use the suggested settings for optimal performance.***





With these settings, the robot will perform well, anticipating a maximum Drawdown of 25%-30% and an average maximum of 11% (historically since 2008). The average monthly trades are 16 (NOVEMBER 2023 UPDATE).

***NEW UPDATES are COMING.***