Omega pip

The OMEGA PIP  is a unique revolutionary semi -automated  software which change the game entirely to your favor.This product  developed  from  years of research in the FX Market is embedded with  complex algorithms which filters off false signals, generating only accurate valid signals which is immediately printed  on your chart , thus it  guarantees profit  anytime  its installed  on your computer. Due to this significant feat, the daunting and the strenuous effort a traders goes through during the course of trying to analyses the market is removed.

The Signal parameters generated from  OMEGA PIP : ENTRY LEVEL, STOPLOSS LEVEL, PROFIT LEVEL NORMAL (TP1), PROFIT LEVEL AGGRESSIVE (TP2). So if you are a conservative trader you can profit from the PROFIT LEVEL NORMAL. The software also comes with an Alert function which alerts you whenever a valid signal is generated on the screen, thus eliminating  the stress of been glued  to the screen all day long.

OMEGA PIP software can be used by both experience trader that are struggling to make profit trading forex or a newbie trader intending to make residual source of income trading the FX Market.
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Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
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Forex Signal generator
Babatunde Adeniyi
Indicators
Forex Signal Generator is a cutting edge technology for Trend Trading, and filtering all inbuilt in one tool. The Signal Generator  analysis the market like a Pro  by using its smart algorithms to detect  the trend, filter out market noise  and display on  your chart with the : ENTRY, STOPLOSS AND TARGET PROFIT Advantages You Get     Access to the proven reliable trend indicator based     Easy and  effective trend detection.     Gives you the ability to filter  out  'NOISE' from the market  
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