The OMEGA PIP is a unique revolutionary semi -automated software which change the game entirely to your favor.This product developed from years of research in the FX Market is embedded with complex algorithms which filters off false signals, generating only accurate valid signals which is immediately printed on your chart , thus it guarantees profit anytime its installed on your computer. Due to this significant feat, the daunting and the strenuous effort a traders goes through during the course of trying to analyses the market is removed.



The Signal parameters generated from OMEGA PIP : ENTRY LEVEL, STOPLOSS LEVEL, PROFIT LEVEL NORMAL (TP1), PROFIT LEVEL AGGRESSIVE (TP2). So if you are a conservative trader you can profit from the PROFIT LEVEL NORMAL. The software also comes with an Alert function which alerts you whenever a valid signal is generated on the screen, thus eliminating the stress of been glued to the screen all day long.



OMEGA PIP software can be used by both experience trader that are struggling to make profit trading forex or a newbie trader intending to make residual source of income trading the FX Market.

