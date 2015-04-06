SP500 Amplifier

quick story



Dani and Max invested 1000$ in the S&P 500 back in 2018 as it's the safest investment to do due to the diversity, no management fees etc.

from 2018 to 2021 the S&P 500 had grown by 61.51% and Dani now have 1615$ .However, Max now have 12547$ how is that it's the same asset

That's because Max was using Amplifier EA.





How this EA works ?

1) it simply buys the asset and when it rises it sells it making small profit

2) then buy it again but this time buys with the original capital and reinvest the profit

3) repeats this process many times to compound these small profits into huge one





Is this EA safe ?

1) it's so safe as the S&P 500 includes the best performing 500 companies in the whole US and it's know to be the best and safest choice to put you money

2) Even when the S&P 500 goes down this EA has a stop loss mechanism

stop loss mechanism:

whenever there is a losing trade it opens a trade in the opposite direction to hedge it's loss so the summation of the two is minimal loss that's why the balance/equity linear graph is going straight up even there is draw down on the report about 97% because the tester is counting the losing trade -97% and not counting its compensatory trade +90% so the actual loss is only -7% not -97% as in report that's why the linear graph has no down curves.





How to use ?

Works only on Hot Forex broker standard account any capital not less than 500$





How to back test ?

set date 01/01/2018 - 31/12/2021 don't back test it before 2018 as the lot size is not suitable when the asset value less than 2700$

set period daily

set spread 50

set symbol US500.F US SPX 500 Index not USA500.S. S&P 500





please note that it's a long term investment don't expect any rapid profits and it's totally automatic don't do any thing manually