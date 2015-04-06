SP500 Amplifier

quick story 

Dani and Max invested 1000$ in the S&P 500  back in 2018 as it's the safest investment to do due to the diversity, no management fees etc.

from 2018 to 2021 the S&P 500 had grown by  61.51% and Dani now have 1615$ .However, Max now have 12547$ how is that it's the same asset 

That's because Max was using Amplifier EA.


How this EA works ? 

1) it simply buys the asset and when it rises it sells it making small profit

2) then buy it again but this time buys with the original capital and reinvest the profit

3) repeats this process many times to compound these small profits into huge one


Is this EA safe ? 

1) it's so safe as the S&P 500 includes the best performing 500 companies in the whole US and it's know to be the best and safest choice to put you money 

2) Even when the S&P 500 goes down this EA has a stop loss mechanism 

    stop loss mechanism:

 whenever there is a losing trade it opens a trade in the opposite direction to hedge it's loss so the summation of the two is minimal loss that's why the   balance/equity linear graph is going straight up even there is draw down on the report about 97% because the tester is counting the losing trade -97% and not   counting its compensatory trade +90% so the actual loss is only -7% not -97% as in report that's why the linear graph has no down curves.


How to use ?

Works only on Hot Forex broker standard account any capital not less than 500$


How to back test ? 

set date 01/01/2018 - 31/12/2021  don't back test it before 2018 as the lot size is not suitable when the asset value less than 2700$ 

set period daily 

set spread 50

set symbol  US500.F US SPX 500 Index  not  USA500.S. S&P 500


please note that it's a long term investment don't expect any rapid profits and it's totally automatic don't do any thing manually 

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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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