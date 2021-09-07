FTMMonitor
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 7
Are you looking for monitoring services to watch trading in the terminal?? You don't need it anymore!! Full monitoring is right in your terminal. There are a couple of strokes left and you can buy it both for real and for a demo test Параметры Parameters:
Max///Statistics
Month///Statistics
A week///Statistics
Day///Statistics
For an open pair:
Symbol
Number of orders
To buy
In villages
Density separation
Buy profit
Sell profit
Weekly profit
Total profit
Drawdown
There is also a built-in parameter-the load of the pair. And the most important thing is monitoring in the form of balance and drawdown in real time.